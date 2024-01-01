Payment Card Issuance Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Payment card issuance software enables businesses and financial institutions to produce both physical and virtual payment cards. Banks use this software to issue payment cards to their customers, while companies use it to generate cards for their employees. Corporate payment cards help businesses monitor work-related expenditures and assist employees in keeping business and personal finances distinct. This software is different from those designed for creating ID and access cards or gift cards. Payment card issuance software integrates with accounting and expense management software for businesses, and with core banking software for financial institutions.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美國金融服務和軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於美國加州舊金山。該公司主要為電子商務網站和行動應用程式提供支付處理軟體和應用程式介面（API）。
Pleo
pleo.io
業務費用解決方案可協助您的員工完成更多工作。加入數千家信任 Pleo 的公司，讓工作支付變得更輕鬆
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
付款、銀行卡和開支變得簡單。 Equals Money 帳戶旨在徹底改變財務團隊管理公司付款、費用、預算、工資等的方式，讓時間回到時鐘上，讓資金回到資產負債表上。
Blackсatсard
blackcatcard.com
免費在歐洲開立 IBAN 帳戶。每月只需 0 歐元即可獲得支付卡、高達 5% 的現金回饋、整合加密服務以及更多其他服務。
Kodo
kodo.com
利用我們的一體化企業支付解決方案更明智地消費 最簡單的企業支付平台可協助您控制、自動化和委託公司開支，同時您專注於發展業務！
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd 是一家全球金融科技組織，創建了世界領先的全球支付網絡，讓企業可以透過單一 API 整合本地支付方式。
Wallester
business.wallester.com
開始發行免費的虛擬或實體名片，在一個地方管理公司的支出。立即註冊並在一天內免費存取 VISA IBAN 帳戶！
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
在 Capital on Tap，我們的使命是讓小型企業的營運變得盡可能簡單。我們知道企業的日常營運可能具有挑戰性，因此我們開發了工具和資源，幫助企業主簡化營運、快速獲得資金並獲得獎勵。因此，如果您正在尋找更好的方式來經營或發展您的業務 - 無論您是想要為下一份工作購買用品的電工，還是想要整合團隊支出的諮詢公司 - 加入英國各地的 200,000 家企業以及信任Capital on Tap 的美國。 https://www.capitalontap.com/
Payhawk
payhawk.com
Payhawk 是歐洲、美國和英國國內和國際企業領先的支出管理解決方案。 Payhawk 將公司卡、報銷費用、應付帳款和無縫會計軟體整合到一個產品中，讓每個人都能輕鬆進行商業支付。 Payhawk 幫助超過 32 個國家的客戶最大限度地提高效率、大規模控制支出並保持敏捷性。 Payhawk 在倫敦、柏林、巴塞隆納、巴黎、阿姆斯特丹、維爾紐斯、索菲亞和紐約設有辦事處，其多元化的客戶群包括 LuxAir、Babbel、Vinted、Wallbox 和 Wagestream 等頂級品牌。
Alaan
alaan.com
Alaan 是中東地區最大、最全面的公司卡和支出管理平台，深受 Al Barari、Rivoli、Arada 等公司的信賴。 Alaan 讓您： 1. 自動化費用管理 2. 即時追蹤公司支出 3. 優化公司預算 4. 掌控您的財務 在 Y Combinator 和多個全球投資者的支持下，Alaan 可以幫助財務團隊節省時間，金錢和努力。
Circula
circula.com
Circula 是一個用於員工支付的費用平台：差旅費、信用卡和員工福利。我們的使命是簡化財務和薪資管理，同時透過智慧自動化確保合規性，以便員工能夠盡其所能。透過 Circula，您✔️ 節省高達 80% 的會計時間並成為組織內高效的業務合作夥伴✔️ 降低合規風險並確保安全且經過審計的流程 *卡由 Transact Payments Malta Limited 根據 Visa Europe Limited 的許可發行。 Transact Payments Malta Limited 是經馬耳他金融服務管理局根據 1994 年《金融機構法》正式授權和監管的金融機構。
Cheqly
cheqly.com
Cheqly 是一家新創企業的全端新銀行。
Viva.com
viva.com
Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported de...
OmniCard
omnicard.in
OmniCard offers Embedded payments as its core capability to help companies solve for their Business Spending & payment flows needs. OmniCard's embedded payment offerings include Spend management, Reward & Engagement Solutions and Corporate Cards; specially curated for a business’s customised needs.
NUMARQE
numarqe.com
NUMARQE is a corporate lending platform that is transforming working capital management for mid market corporates.
KlearCard
getkleercard.com
The #1 business spending solution: expense management, bill pay, flexible P-Cards and credit solutions.
dtcpay
dtcpay.com
dtcpay is a regulated payment service provider that offers reliable solutions for merchants to grow their revenues with higher acceptance rates for Fiat and cryptocurrency transactions. Our client’s customers benefit from frictionless payment experiences whether they are using our award-winning POS+...
Payowire
payowire.com
Global payment solution with virtual and physical cards Provider. USD, euro, GBP bank account & mobile top-up is available. Create an Account: https://payowire.com/register Easybanking for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs. All Solutions in One Platform. Payowire Provide virtual visa and MasterCard for ma...
Bento for Business
bentoforbusiness.com
Bento is a card-based spend management platform for SMBs providing operational control, visibility, and insights on business expenses. Bento’s financial operating platform enables businesses to issue physical and virtual payment credentials to people and systems without introducing risk while provid...
Jeeves
tryjeeves.com
透過一個平台簡化全球金融。 透過一體化平台發卡、發送付款並管理全球費用。
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei（納斯達克代碼：NVEI）（多倫多證券交易所代碼：NVEI）是一家加拿大金融科技公司，致力於加速全球客戶的業務發展。 Nuvei 的模組化、靈活且可擴展的技術使領先公司能夠接受下一代支付、提供所有付款選項並受益於發卡、銀行、風險和詐欺管理服務。 Nuvei 將企業與200 多個市場的客戶聯繫起來，在47 個市場、150 種貨幣和650 多種替代支付方式中進行本地收單，為客戶和合作夥伴提供技術和見解，幫助他們透過一次整合在本地和全球取得成功。
Statrys
statrys.com
Statrys 以人性化的方式滿足您所有的支付需求。立即註冊多幣種帳戶、萬事達卡和具有競爭力的外匯匯率。
Lithic
lithic.com
Lithic 讓建立支付卡以啟用和控制支出變得簡單。 Lithic 的易於存取的構建塊專為開發人員設計，可縮短上市時間、釋放新的收入來源並隨著您不斷發展的業務而擴展。無論您是為客戶創建支付卡、優化後台運營還是簡化支付，Lithic 都可以讓您輕鬆開始，而無需費力地完成冗長的 MSA 或銷售演示。定價很簡單，沒有昂貴的月費。
Marqeta
marqeta.com
使用我們的開放 API 平台即時發卡並處理卡片支付。了解 Marqeta 的現代發卡平台如何為企業和創新者提供支援。