Payment Analytics Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
提議新的應用程式
Databox
databox.com
業務分析平台旨在幫助您了解業務狀況。來自雲端服務、電子表格、資料庫的 KPI 集中在一個地方。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是電子商務、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的線上支付解決方案，專門為線上業務提供全球支付處理和支付網關解決方案。
MRR.io
mrr.io
無論您使用哪種支付處理器，都可以追蹤您的每月經常性收入。
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma 是一家屢獲殊榮的支付公司，可協助企業在線上、店內和行動裝置上接受信用卡和金融卡。北美超過 8,000 家企業使用 Payfirma 的支付工具輕鬆收款，並將所有交易資料保存在一個簡單的位置。當企業使用數據做出有關客戶、產品和員工的決策時，他們就會經營更聰明、更成功的公司。