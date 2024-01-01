Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
提議新的應用程式
Asana
asana.com
Asana 是一款網路和行動應用程序，旨在幫助團隊組織、追蹤和管理他們的工作。 Forrester, Inc. 報告稱“Asana 簡化了基於團隊的工作管理。”它是由同名公司生產的。 （體式公司） 它由 Facebook 聯合創始人達斯汀·莫斯科維茨 (Dustin Moskovitz) 和前 Google、前 Facebook 工程師賈斯汀·羅森斯坦 (Justin Rosenstein) 於 2008 年創立，兩人都致力於提高 Facebook 員工的生產力。該產品於 2012 年 4 月上市。2018 年 12 月，該公司估值為 15 億美元。
ClickUp
clickup.com
我們的使命是讓世界更有效率。為此，我們建立了一個應用程式來替換所有這些內容 - 任務、文件、目標和聊天。
Coda
coda.io
Coda 是一款基於雲端的文件編輯器，由 Shishir Mehrotra 和 Alex DeNeui 創立。辦事處位於貝爾維尤、舊金山和山景城。第一個軟體版本1.0於2019年5月推出。此前四年多來，它一直處於內測版本。Coda提供文字處理、電子表格和資料庫功能。它是一個將電子表格、簡報、應用程式和文件混合在一起的畫布。該軟體可與Slack和Gmail等第三方服務整合。2017年，Coda籌集了6000萬美元。 Greylock Partners、Khosla Ventures 和 General Catalyst 參與了本輪融資，LinkedIn 聯合創始人 Reid Hoffman 和 ...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com 是一個專案管理工具，使組織能夠管理任務、專案和團隊工作。截至 2020 年，該公司為 100,000 個組織提供服務，其中包括許多非技術組織。 2019 年 7 月，該公司融資 1.5 億美元，估值為 19 億美元。 Monday.com 榮獲 2020 年應用程式、行動和語音類別威比生產力獎。
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark 是下一代團隊工作空間。工作的未來就在這裡，而且是免費的。
Fibery
fibery.io
無限靈活的工作空間，無需程式碼即可連接所有公司流程。 創造空間，將它們連結在一起，邀請隊友 並做一些很酷的事情。
Wrike
wrike.com
只有 Wrike 的工作管理平台可以讓您的團隊全面了解並控制所有任務和專案。專案管理軟體從未如此具有協作性。
Teamwork
teamwork.com
透過 Teamwork 的專案管理軟體、幫助台、聊天、文件管理軟體和 CRM，創建一支能夠協同工作的高效團隊。
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice 是一個人員管理平台，可協助人員領導者建立敬業、高績效的團隊，激發獲勝文化，並制定數據驅動的策略業務決策。
Hive
hive.com
適用於快速移動團隊的第一生產力平台。管理專案、追蹤任務並與各種規模的團隊合作。立即開始 14 天免費試用。
15Five
15five.com
15Five 軟體透過不斷提出問題並開始正確的對話來提高員工的績效和敬業度。
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
當您的員工成長時，您的業務也會成長。 我們相信您和我們企業的成功取決於人。透過我們經過驗證的業務工具集，我們將引導您的團隊和業務實現持續成長。
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome 是一個一體化的績效管理平台。 OKR 和目標、績效評估、回饋、1:1 會議、參與度調查。現在演示。
Profit.co
profit.co
OKR 軟體可協助您執行策略。專注於目標。衡量你的進步。取得成果。
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
超上下文（以前稱為 Soapbox）可幫助管理者更好地進行一對一、團隊會議和討論。制定議程、管理會議、設定目標並獲取回饋——一切盡在一個地方。
Range
range.co
促進更好的團隊合作。無論您的團隊在哪裡工作，都可以讓您的團隊更加緊密聯繫、更加專注、更有效率。
ShareFile
sharefile.com
使用 ShareFile 從任何裝置或位置安全地共用內容並與客戶和內部團隊合作。部門和小型企業需要簡單、安全的解決方案來與客戶和彼此合作。借助 ShareFile，您可以使用任何裝置安全地存取文件、共享資料並建立省時的工作流程。設定簡單、快速 - 無需 IT。在任何裝置上共用、傳送任何大小的檔案：無論您是在辦公室還是在旅途中，您都可以透過雲端儲存隨時隨地安全地存取您的檔案。了解您的文件始終安全：銀行級加密可保護您的文件、電子郵件和附件在傳輸和靜態時的安全。安全協作：審核追蹤和可配置權限，以了解和控制誰在存取您的資料。優化客戶和員工入職流程：節省時間的工作流程減少了單點協作中的手動文書工作。安全...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
協調結果、協調有目的的工作並在分散式組織中實現問責。
Officevibe
officevibe.com
發揮團隊中最好的一面。與您的團隊成員互動並培養信任的單一平台。應對挑戰並增強優勢，以便您的團隊能夠做到最好。
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan 提供 Microsoft Office 365 策略組合、財務和資源管理解決方案，滿足每個 PMO 的需求。
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software 是一個整合、全面、持續的績效管理平台，包括績效、目標或 OKR、回饋、1:1、認可、學習和脈搏調查，旨在提高策略執行力並創造成長。
Weekdone
weekdone.com
透過基於 OKR 的有效目標設定、每週檢查和員工績效追蹤來協調您的組織。免費管理最多 3 位使用者的團隊。
Perdoo
perdoo.com
OKR 平台被 70 多個國家/地區雄心勃勃的組織所使用。永遠免費。無限的目標。最好的支持和資源。
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio 是一家總部位於華盛頓州貝爾維尤的公司，成立於 2007 年，致力於開發技術業務管理軟體即服務 (SaaS) 應用程式。 Apptio 企業應用程式旨在評估和傳達 IT 服務成本，以用於規劃、預算和預測目的。 Apptio 的服務為資訊長提供了管理技術部門的儲存、應用、能源使用、網路安全和報告義務的工具。2009 年，該公司是矽谷創投公司 Andreessen Horowitz 的第一筆投資。該公司擁有約550家不同規模的客戶。2018年11月11日，宣布Apptio將被私募股權公司Vista Equity Partners以19億美元收購。
Swit
swit.io
Swit 是一個全公司範圍的團隊協作平台，它將團隊 CHAT 和任務管理無縫地結合在一個方便的地方。
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook 是一個以人為本的平台，可幫助公司透過簽到、OKR、KPI 和行動項目來增強其團隊的能力，所有這些都與綜合會議工具相關。它允許經理與員工進行交流，提供專門的空間來分享進度和討論員工發展，並將 OKR 融入團隊所做的一切中，以協調整個公司的策略。對於任何希望提高參與度的組織來說，Hirebook 的策略產品都是一個成功的組合。
Betterworks
betterworks.com
透過協調、承諾和透明度來統一您的組織並賦予您的員工執行能力
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox 是一款參與度和績效軟體，可讓您透過使用回饋見解和績效工具來指導經理來提高參與度和保留率。
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io 提供一流的 OKR 軟體。了解您的公司如何衡量目標和追蹤績效。
Tability
tability.app
從電子表格中取得您的目標。一種更聰明、更簡單的方法，讓您的團隊圍繞目標和結果進行調整，而不會讓您感覺是一件苦差事。
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
OKR 整合敏捷工作管理 - 管理您的工作並將業務成果與公司目標連結起來 - 專案管理 - 任務管理 - 團隊管理
Quantive
quantive.com
將策略轉化為結果的最佳平台。 將策略背景、優先事項和進展融入日常工作中，並充分發揮您的業務潛力。
Frankli
frankli.io
適用於高績效組織的績效管理系統和參與平台。將人們與公司、策略以及彼此聯繫起來。輕鬆整合。
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis 是數位規劃板，用於規劃和管理敏捷發布系列、版本和產品組合。在專案或解決方案增量期間為組織提供完美且即時的視覺化。 Kendis 與 JIRA 整合並提供即時 2 路同步。 Kendis 板可用於： P.I 規劃 (SAFe)、分散式團隊規劃、依賴性追蹤、發布管理、解決方案培訓 (SAFe)、產品組合管理
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt 是領先組織用來連結、管理和執行其最重要的計劃和舉措的解決方案。
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches 是世界上最先進的加速器管理平台，它提供了擴展現代加速器和孵化器專案所需的工具。
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
真正帶來改進的管理軟體。我們的管理套件透過成為更好地協調、協調和溝通的工具，幫助董事和經理改善管理團隊的方式。
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan 為您提供一站式的最佳績效管理服務。分享想法、制定目標並獲得即時回饋。
Jell
jell.com
每日站立會議以團結團隊。管理目標和 OKR。與 Slack、MS Teams、Jira、Github、Trello 等整合。免費試用 14 天。
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam Goal Management is designed to help employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...
Dragonboat
dragonboat.io
Dragonboat helps teams deliver products that accelerate business outcomes. Its award-winning responsive product portfolio platform allows teams to strategize, prioritize, plan, deliver, measure, and improve their products. Over 4,000 teams across 60 countries have achieved 4x faster delivery, 81% hi...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh 是一個績效管理平台，讓員工輕鬆實現目標並獲得及時回饋，尤其是在遠距團隊中。它看起來像 Facebook，員工不再填寫無聊的人力資源表格，而是互相點讚並評論彼此的進步。
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark 是一個由人工智慧驅動的動態工作中心，為團隊提供管理專案、人員和流程的元件。透過 MetaSpark 的多功能儀表板、可自訂範本和一系列 AI 工具，塑造獨特的工作流程。與 1000 多個應用程式無縫集成，並與您的團隊輕鬆協作，利用 MetaSpark 的協作功能促進有效的團隊合作並實現卓越的生產力。每月在管理任務上節省 60 多個小時，使您的團隊能夠專注於策略和執行。功能： -清單、看板、甘特圖 -AI 產生的專案範本 -公司範本 -AI 產生的文件和註釋 -目標儀表板 -我的工作儀表板 -評論、@提及和協作工作空間 -認可和獎勵
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • 策略規劃• OKR • KPI • 任務（包括看板） • 項目（包括甘特圖） • 白板• 報告• 潛在客戶• 客戶• 參與• 票證• 表格和調查• 360° 審核• 獎勵• 出席•休假• LMS • 透過執行策略並透過策略、OKR 和KPI 有效實現關鍵指標，超越您的同行- 透過點擊按鈕產生即時報告和KPI 儀表板，在這個敏捷的商業世界中做出更快、更明智的決策 - 🙂透過獎勵系統、每週簽到、一對一和內部排名來吸引和激勵您的員工和團隊 - 透過易於應用和有效的專案（包括甘特圖）全面了解您的專案）和任務（包括看板）管理；輕鬆產生專案發票 - 💡透過我們的白板和範...