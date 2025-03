SolarWinds

solarwinds.com

服務台必需品包是SolarWinds®Web幫助台和Dameware遠程支持的組合。它們通過自動化和簡化幫助辦公桌和IT遠程支持任務來節省您的時間。 Key features: * Centralized ticketing and incident management * IT asset management (ITAM) with automated discovery and centralized inventory * Built-in knowledge base for self-service * IT change management and customizable approval workflows * Reporting, SLA alerts, and customer surveys * Remote control Windows®, Mac OS® X and Linux® systems * Built-in tools for system monitoring, event log viewing, and network diagnostics without initiating a full remote session * Remote access to support end-users outside the firewall