Generative AI Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT：優化對話語言模型。我們訓練了一個名為 ChatGPT 的模型，它以對話方式互動。對話格式使ChatGPT能夠回答後續問題、承認錯誤、挑戰不正確的前提並拒絕不適當的請求。 ChatGPT 是 InstructGPT 的兄弟模型，它經過訓練以遵循提示中的指令並提供詳細的回應。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
您可以使用巴德來幫助推進您的想法。在 Bard 的幫助下，您可以執行以下操作： - 集思廣益，制定計劃，或尋找不同的方法來完成工作 - 獲得更複雜主題的快速、易於理解的摘要 - 創建大綱、電子郵件、部落格文章、詩歌等的初稿
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it 是一家位於舊金山的新創公司，也是一個線上 IDE（整合開發環境）。它的名字來自縮寫 REPL，代表「讀取-評估-列印循環」。該服務由約旦程式設計師 Amjad Masad 和約旦設計師 Haya Odeh 於 2016 年創建。Repl.it 允許用戶使用瀏覽器編寫程式碼並建立應用程式和網站。此外，Repl.it 允許使用者透過各種方式共用項目。他們還舉辦“jams”，即基於特定主題的編碼比賽。競賽獎品通常包括臨時帳戶升級、金錢、加密貨幣或禮品卡等。 Repl.it 上的 repl 是一個互動式程式設計環境。您可以使用最受歡迎的程式語言建立工作區，在虛擬機器上為您提供一個可以運...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
您的日常人工智慧伴侶。
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是適合您任務的下一代人工智慧助手，無論規模如何。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
人工智慧社群建構未來。建置、訓練和部署由機器學習領域的參考開源提供支援的最先進模型。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始創建者創立的公司。 Databricks 源自加州大學柏克萊分校的 AMPLab 項目，該專案參與了 Apache Spark 的開發，這是一個建構在 Scala 之上的開源分散式運算框架。 Databricks 開發了一個用於 Spark 的基於 Web 的平台，該平台提供自動化叢集管理和 IPython 風格的筆記本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，該公司還聯合舉辦大規模的Spark線上開放課程，並舉辦全球最大的Spark會議—Spark高峰會。
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI 是一門編碼法學碩士，旨在改變我們建立軟體的方式。 透過建構 BLACKBOX.AI，我們的目標是： 讓工程師建構和發布產品的速度提高 10 倍，從而加快公司內部的創新步伐 加速全球軟體工程師的成長，工程師數量從約 1 億增加到 1B 十倍
Build AI
buildai.space
將人工智慧融入您的業務。幾分鐘後。 建立適合您業務的、由人工智慧驅動的網路應用程式。無需任何技術技能。
Krater AI
krater.ai
借助 Krater AI，將您的企業提升到新的水平。我們的一體化超級應用程式釋放了人工智慧技術的力量，實現了從內容創建到文字到語音轉換功能的一切。透過 Krater，您將獲得無限的可能性和真正的創新。體驗無與倫比的功能和易用性 - 立即註冊並獲得 AI 優勢。
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI代碼導師。 立即使用終極解釋器工具開始更聰明地編碼。 基於人工智慧來優化、重構和審查程式碼！
Autocode
autocode.com
新用戶通知。購買提醒。預定的工作。社區機器人。 SQL 查詢。內部工裝。使用 JavaScript 和 API 建立您想要的任何內容。
Botpress
botpress.com
建造 ChatGPT 聊天機器人，速度快得驚人🚀。 第一個由 OpenAI 提供支援的下一代聊天機器人建構器。 為您的專案或業務建立類似 ChatGPT 的機器人來完成工作。 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
希望透過 Chat GPT 賺錢？ AI Writer 是您的最佳選擇——它是在幾秒鐘內產生高品質、引人入勝的內容的終極工具。 透過我們先進的人工智慧演算法和直覺的介面，您可以輕鬆建立部落格文章、文章等。透過我們內建的聯盟計劃，您只需將其他人推薦到我們的平台即可賺錢。 立即開始使用 AI Writer，了解使用 Chat GPT 創建精彩內容和賺錢是多麼容易
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
建構人工智慧代理的協作平台。 團隊使用 Voiceflow 一起、更快、大規模地設計、測試和啟動聊天或語音 AI 代理。
Refraction
refraction.dev
重構程式碼、產生文件、建立單元測試等等。 只需貼上一段程式碼，選擇您的語言或框架，然後點擊「生成」即可見證魔法。
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
使用 Sourcegraph 的程式碼智慧平台來了解、修復和自動化整個程式碼庫。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
透過 AI2sql，工程師和非工程師無需了解 SQL 即可輕鬆編寫高效、無錯誤的 SQL 查詢。
AskCodi
askcodi.com
人工智慧編碼助理。結對程式設計師以滿足開發人員的需求。
Together AI
together.ai
用於建構和運行生成式人工智慧的最快雲端平台。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch 的電腦視覺解決方案可協助企業自動對其視訊和影像資料進行視覺審查，以檢測和理解最細微的視覺元素的重要性 - 所有這些都是即時提供可操作的見解以推動業務決策。
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
使用 DeftGPT，您可以： * 簡化您的內容寫作：DeftGPT 讓您可以提出問題、獲得即時答案並與 AI 進行互動對話。您將可以立即存取 GPT-4、gpt-3.5-turbo、Anthropic 的 Claude 以及各種其他機器人。 * 團隊管理：DeftGPT 使您能夠邀請無限的成員加入您的組織帳戶，從而簡化了管理和計費。這可以節省您的資金，同時提高整體生產力。此外，透過我們的計劃，您可以將帳單統一到一個帳戶中，以增加便利性。 * 與任何 PDF 或文件聊天：從法律協議到財務報告，DeftGPT 為您的文件注入活力。您可以提出問題、接收摘要、尋找資訊等等。此外，它還相容於多種...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
在無程式碼 Katonic 生成人工智慧平台上只需幾分鐘即可建立強大的人工智慧應用程式。透過生成式 AI 的力量，提高您和員工的生產力、增強客戶體驗並完成只有大型企業才能完成的事情。 * 無需編碼技能。 * 企業級安全性。 * 50+ 法學碩士可供選擇 * 根據您自己的資料進行訓練，並使用您自己的護欄。
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai 是領先的開源生成式 AI 和機器學習平台提供商，其使命是實現 AI 民主化。它將 30 位 Kaggle 大師的技術實力提煉成簡單的 AI 雲端產品，用於生成 AI 和機器學習，解決強大的問題。客戶、社區和合作夥伴是 H2O.ai 的策略投資者，致力於建立利用 AI 造福人類的長期願景。 H2O.ai 的分散式ML H2O-3、autoML Driverless AI、Hydrogen Torch 和Document AI 人工智慧引擎已經改變了超過20,000 個全球組織以及超過一半的財富500 強和家喻戶曉的品牌，包括AT&T、澳洲聯邦銀行、 PayPal、Chipotle...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 無伺服器雲端 - BentoCloud 是一個完全託管的平台，用於建立和營運 AI 應用程序，為 AI 團隊帶來敏捷的產品交付。 BentoML 是軟體工程師建構人工智慧產品的平台。
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...