Generative AI Infrastructure Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
建造 ChatGPT 聊天機器人，速度快得驚人🚀。 第一個由 OpenAI 提供支援的下一代聊天機器人建構器。 為您的專案或業務建立類似 ChatGPT 的機器人來完成工作。 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
建構人工智慧代理的協作平台。 團隊使用 Voiceflow 一起、更快、大規模地設計、測試和啟動聊天或語音 AI 代理。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
Together AI
together.ai
用於建構和運行生成式人工智慧的最快雲端平台。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch 的電腦視覺解決方案可協助企業自動對其視訊和影像資料進行視覺審查，以檢測和理解最細微的視覺元素的重要性 - 所有這些都是即時提供可操作的見解以推動業務決策。
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
在無程式碼 Katonic 生成人工智慧平台上只需幾分鐘即可建立強大的人工智慧應用程式。透過生成式 AI 的力量，提高您和員工的生產力、增強客戶體驗並完成只有大型企業才能完成的事情。 * 無需編碼技能。 * 企業級安全性。 * 50+ 法學碩士可供選擇 * 根據您自己的資料進行訓練，並使用您自己的護欄。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 無伺服器雲端 - BentoCloud 是一個完全託管的平台，用於建立和營運 AI 應用程序，為 AI 團隊帶來敏捷的產品交付。 BentoML 是軟體工程師建構人工智慧產品的平台。
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
強大的智慧使企業能夠透過自動化解決方案來保護其人工智慧轉型，以防範安全威脅。 Robust Intelligence 的平台包括一個引擎，用於偵測和評估模型漏洞，以及建議和實施必要的防護措施，以減輕生產中人工智慧應用程式面臨的威脅。這使得公司能夠透過一次整合來滿足人工智慧安全標準，並在後台自動工作以保護應用程式從開發到生產的整個過程。 Robust Intelligence 得到紅杉資本和 Tiger Global 的支持，並受到 ADP、摩根大通、Expedia、德勤、思科和美國國防部等領先公司的信任，以解鎖企業人工智慧使命。
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI 提供用於運行、調整和擴展生成式 AI 應用程式的基礎架構。 OctoAI 讓模型為您服務，而不是相反。開發人員可以輕鬆存取高效的人工智慧基礎設施，這樣他們就可以運行他們選擇的模型，針對特定用例進行調整，並無縫地從開發擴展到生產。憑藉市場上最快的基礎模型（包括Llama-2、Stable Diffusion 和SDXL）、集成定制解決方案以及世界一流的ML 系統，開發人員可以專注於構建讓客戶驚嘆的應用程序，而無需成為AI 基礎設施專家。 該公司得到領先創投公司的支持，總部位於華盛頓州西雅圖。 OctoAI 由創建者 Apache TVM 創立並領導，Apache TVM 是一個用...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics 提供了一個革命性的人工智慧平台，讓您可以輕鬆地將資料科學用於您的業務，而不受資源和基礎設施的限制。從新創公司到大型企業，各種規模的企業都可以利用 Qualetics 平台來解決複雜的業務問題並推動成長。 Qualetics 與您的產品、系統或流程配合，利用機器學習、NLP、電腦視覺和文字分析等深度人工智慧技術來收集資料並處理資料。的團隊-易於理解的儀表板，提供頂層和微觀層面的見解。 Qualetics 不僅可以讓您輕鬆獲得正確的數據見解，還可以讓您的團隊更輕鬆地理解數據並採取行動。 Qualetics 的人工智慧管理系統 (AIMS) 平台是所需的工具組合，可協助將來...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry 是一個雲端原生PaaS，供機器學習團隊在自己的雲端/本地基礎設施上建置、部署和交付ML/LLM 應用程序，並透過正確的治理控制以更快、可擴展、經濟高效的方式，使他們能夠實現90比其他團隊更快實現價值 %。 TrueFoundry 抽象化所需的工程並提供 GenAI 加速器 - LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM Finetune、RAG Playground 和應用程式模板，使組織能夠加快整體 GenAI/LLMOps 框架的佈局。企業可以在其內部系統中即插即用這些加速器，也可以在我們的加速器之上進行構建，以便為 Gen...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推動 GenAI 在企業中的採用。 我們得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投資者的支持 TuneChat：我們的聊天應用程式由開源模型提供支援 TuneStudio：我們為開發人員微調和部署法學碩士的遊樂場 ChainFury：我們的開源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
打造更好、更具差異化的人工智慧產品。 基於雲端的協作工作區，用於快速迭代 GenAI 產品。
Aporia
aporia.com
使用 Aporia 的 ML Observability 檢測漂移和模型退化、集中模型管理、解釋預測並改進生產中的 ML 模型。