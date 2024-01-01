Expert Networks - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Expert networks serve as intermediaries that facilitate connections between businesses and subject-matter experts across various domains. These networks are utilized by businesses and investors seeking specialized consultation in specific industries, topics, or business models. Service providers in the expert network domain gather requirements from clients, identify suitable experts from their network, and facilitate communication channels, whether through calls or face-to-face meetings. These carefully vetted experts assist companies in various projects, ranging from formulating business strategies to conducting market research and refining brand and marketing strategies.
MeasureMatch
web.measurematch.com
只有驚人 雲端軟體和數據 專業的服務 一經請求 MeasureMatch 是一個諮詢和專業服務市場。全球商業領袖都會與最優秀的顧問、顧問公司、機構和系統整合商相匹配，所有這些都經過篩選、審查和信任，能夠快速解決至關重要的雲端軟體、資料管理和分析業務需求！
Maven
maven.co
Maven 可以輕鬆地直接獲得任何主題的專家建議和知識。與任何領域的頂尖人才聯繫並快速獲得關鍵問題的答案。
Third Bridge
thirdbridge.com
Third Bridge is a leading primary research company serving the investment community. Most of the world’s top equity and credit investors are clients. Clients access one of the world's largest expert networks and gain access to tens of thousands of transcripts describing the operational effectiveness...
Slingshot Insights
slingshotinsights.com
Since 2015, Slingshot Insights has been the top choice for expert healthcare interview transcripts and surveys. Designed specifically for Buyside Investors, the database unlocks investment perspectives and expertise directly from industry leaders. Efficient, in-depth, and quality-focused, the servic...
Procursys
procursys.com
Procursys is a cloud-based technology platform connecting Commercial Service Providers with Facility Managers and Property Owners nationwide.
Expert Planet
expertplanet.io
Expert Planet is the world's legal services marketplace, and it is a product of Seadaka Ltd., a network technology company committed to building a business exchange platform for global experts in the field of risk control, facilitating experts in various fields to provide professional advice and ser...
Experfy
experfy.com
Harvard-incubated Experfy is a marketplace for hiring top data scientist, data engineers, developers, coders and architects. The most prestigious companies and startups rely on data science freelancers for their mission-critical projects.
Bridger
mybridger.com
Bridger works with asset managers, corporates, and consultancies by connecting their research teams with vetted subject matter experts. Clients speak directly with experts over private 1x1 hourly phone consultations gaining unbiased, untapped insights into niche markets and topics of interest. Our t...
Arbolus
arbolus.com
A platform that helps you build insights, faster. Arbolus innovative technology gives you the tools to access industry professionals faster so you can build better insights. Share your knowledge and earn - The Arbolus platform allows professionals to monetise their industry experience by helping the...
Zintro
zintro.com
Zintro is a research sample provider and expert network that helps companies affordably source and engage highly specialized participants & experts for market research interviews, expert interviews, surveys, diligence, consulting, and project work. Zintro's 1,000,000+ experts span thousands of speci...
Inex One
inex.one
Access the top expert networks and survey firms - all in one platform. You save time and reduce cost. Simplify your market research, and get more time for insights and decisions that create value. Inex One is the fastest growing platform in the expert network industry. It is used by more than 400 fi...