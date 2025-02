電子商務軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 索馬利亞

Vimeo

Vimeo是總部位於紐約市的視頻託管,共享和服務平台。 Vimeo以無廣告的方式運營,而是通過提供視頻創建,編輯和廣播工具,企業軟件解決方案的訂閱計劃和提供軟件作為服務(SaaS)來獲得收入,以及用於視頻專業人士與客戶和其他專業人員建立聯繫。 Vimeo專注於在各種設備上傳遞高清視頻。 The site was initially built by Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein in 2004 as a spin-off of CollegeHumor to share humor videos among colleagues, though put to the side to support the growing popularity of CollegeHumor. IAC acquired CollegeHumor and Vimeo in 2006, and after Google had acquired YouTube for over US$1.65 billion, IAC directed more effort into Vimeo to compete against YouTube, focusing on providing curated content and high-definition video to distinguish itself from other video sharing sites. Lodwick and Klein eventually left by 2009, and IAC implemented a more corporate-focused structure to build out Vimeo's services, with current CEO Anjali Sud having been in place since July 2017.