內容傳遞網路 (CDN) 軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 蘇利南

Vodlix

Vodlix is a white-label video streaming and OTT (Over-The-Top) platform that offers cloud-based solutions for IPTV and VOD (Video-On-Demand) needs. It allows businesses and individuals to create and launch their own video streaming services with ease, without having to build everything from scratch. Vodlix provides a high-quality viewing experience for end-users, with features such as EPG (Electronic Program Guide) and LIVE TV, which allow viewers to easily browse through a complete list of what's on and watch their favorite shows as they air. Additionally, Vodlix offers a Bundles management system, which makes it easier to offer viewers customizable packages of content, providing greater flexibility and control over what viewers can access. With transparent pricing that includes video encoding, and no additional costs for mobile and TV apps in professional and enterprise plans, Vodlix helps businesses to maximize their revenue and minimize costs. Vodlix還提供了各種安全性和客戶支持功能,以確保您的流服務順利,安全地運行。 總體而言,Vodlix是一個全面的視頻流平台,可為企業和個人提供創建成功流服務所需的工具。