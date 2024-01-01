Content Delivery Network (CDN) Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Web 應用程式的專屬商店
Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers offer a network of servers and services designed to enhance website performance by efficiently delivering content. CDNs utilize geographically distributed points of presence (PoPs) to optimize the delivery of digital content from the origin server to the user's nearest PoP. This strategy reduces latency and improves load times for websites. Organizations leverage CDN services, such as web caching, request routing, and server-load balancing, to ensure reliable content delivery. Examples of businesses that benefit from CDNs include online video streaming platforms and e-commerce websites, which rely on fast and consistent web performance. CDNs are often integrated with web hosting services to optimize content delivery speeds, although some CDNs also offer standalone hosting solutions. Certain content management systems provide built-in compatibility with CDNs, enabling users to easily enhance their website performance.
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify 是一家位於舊金山的雲端運算公司，為 Web 應用程式和靜態網站提供託管和無伺服器後端服務。 其功能包括跨 Netlify Edge、該公司的全球應用程式交付網路基礎設施、無伺服器表單處理、對 AWS Lambda 函數的支援以及與 Let's Encrypt 的完全集成，從 Git 進行持續部署。它提供免費和付費方案。Netlify 客戶包括Google、Facebook、Verizon、NBC、三星、Nike、思科、Atlassian、LiveChat、聯合利華、TriNet、Loblaw、Wieden+Kennedy、HashiCorp、Vue.js、Citrix、Pel...
Vercel
vercel.com
部署具有最佳前端開發人員體驗和最高最終使用者效能的 Web 專案。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里雲提供一整套可靠、安全的雲端運算工具和產品，協助您建置雲端基礎架構、多區域資料中心，為您的全球產業賦能。免費試用。
Vodlix
vodlix.com
最快的白標視訊串流和 OTT 解決方案。 透過滿足您的 IPTV 和 VOD 需求的最佳雲端 OTT 解決方案體驗最高品質的視訊串流。透過 Vodlix 享受終極觀看體驗。
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
bunny.net 是一個簡單但功能強大的內容交付平台，以極低的成本提供閃電般的快速性能，並提供免費的 SSL、Brotli、HTTP/2 和 100% 即用即付定價。
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath 是一家美國邊緣運算平台供應商，總部位於德州達拉斯。其創始團隊由 Lance Crosby 領導，他也是 SoftLayer Technologies 的聯合創始人，該公司於 2013 年被 IBM 收購。
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
CDNetworks 成立於 2000 年，是一家提供全方位服務的內容交付網路 (CDN)，為網路內容和應用程式的交付提供技術、網路基礎設施和客戶服務。該公司將自己定位為跨國內容交付服務供應商，特別重視新興網路市場，包括南美洲、印度和中國。該公司的內容交付網路由遍布五大洲的 1,500 個接入點 (PoP) 組成。服務包括 CDN、視訊加速、DDoS 防護、雲端儲存、雲端存取安全代理 (CASB)、Web 應用程式防火牆 (WAF) 以及具有雲端負載平衡功能的託管 DNS。主要差異化因素包括大量的全球 PoP、在中國和俄羅斯的良好網路影響力以及福布斯、三星和現代等知名客戶。 CDNetwork...
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack 檔案上傳器和檔案上傳 API。簡單的文件上傳器和強大的 API 可將任何文件上傳、轉換和傳送到您的應用程式中。
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai 是領先的內容交付網路 (CDN) 服務供應商，提供媒體和軟體交付以及雲端安全解決方案。
Sucuri
sucuri.net
Sucuri 是一家由 Daniel B. Cid（OSSEC 專案創始人）於 2010 年創立的公司。我們清潔和保護網站。確保您所有網站的安全，讓您高枕無憂。我們修復駭客行為並防止未來的攻擊。適用於每個站點的基於雲端的平台。
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale：提供開發人員圖片、視訊和音訊 API。
Pinata
pinata.cloud
透過專用網關，Pinata 可以輕鬆上傳到 IPFS 並以極快的速度從網路取得內容。
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud提供CDN、雲端DNS、雲端安全、雲端資料中心、雲端儲存、VoD、直播和影片廣告等整合式雲端服務。
NitroPack
nitropack.io
一個平台。所有速度優化。自動地。 無需編寫一行程式碼即可超越競爭對手。
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva 透過保護真正最重要的內容（您的資料和應用程式）來提供完整的網路安全，無論是在本地還是在雲端。
CDN77
cdn77.com
70 Tbps+ CDN，覆蓋全球六大洲。透過 14 天免費試用，加速您的內容交付並從邊緣覆蓋您的用戶。
CacheFly
cachefly.com
在世界任何地方以更快的內容交付速度擊敗競爭對手！ CacheFly 提供可靠的 CDN 解決方案，完全適合您的業務。
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy 是一個基於 SaaS 的平台，可重新設計和重新架構網站，以在中國實現更快的網路效能。它是迄今為止唯一能夠在海上實現幾乎岸上效能的網路相容性平台。該平台與網站緊密結合，幫助網站在中國快速、完整、安全地加載。提供在岸選項 Chinafy 的平台可以加速、優化和保護在中國交付的任何互聯網財產，而無需添加硬體、手動修改一行程式碼或添加新的 URL。透過將針對中國的智慧資源優化與多負載平衡基礎設施結合，網站能夠全面顯著提高效能。從頁面完全呈現，到整個網站加載更加一致，Chinafied 網站以經濟有效、結果驅動的方式降低了跳出率，提高了可用性，並提高了轉換率。總部位於香港。 Chinaf...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一個 3D 資產管理平台，可供開發人員和公司在整個組織內外即時儲存、保護和共享 3D 內容。我們提供 3D 優先的內容管理系統 (CMS) 和交付網路 (CDN)、資產壓縮和轉換工具以及可擴展的 BaaS 基礎設施，使開發人員和組織能夠跨平台即時管理、處理和串流其 3D 內容裝置.我們為超過 100,000 名用戶提供服務，他們使用我們的平台創建即時 3D 體驗（用於醫療保健、娛樂、零售、遊戲、行銷、培訓等）並管理他們的互動式內容並發現、處理和共享 3D 資產團隊及其他。
Edgio
edg.io
亞秒動態網站的基礎設施。開發、部署、預覽、實驗、監控和運行您的前端 - 1 分鐘內免費部署。 以前的 Layer0
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting 成立於 2003 年，是一家位於美國新澤西州 Old Tappan 的網站寄存公司，為世界各地的客戶提供最實惠、最可靠的網站寄存解決方案。 AccuWeb Hosting 是一家無債務的私人公司，擁有超過 14 年的經驗。截至目前，AccuWeb Hosting 已為超過 101,025 名滿意的客戶提供服務，而且數字還在增加。 AccuWeb Hosting 的線上支援人員每週 7 天、每天 24 小時開放。為了您的方便，您可以提出支援請求或參與即時線上聊天。所有的票證和聊天請求都得到了高技能的 3 級託管技術人員的滿意答复。大多數支援請求都會在 30 分鐘內...
Imgix
imgix.com
利用人工智慧釋放媒體的潛力。 創建、轉換和優化迷人的圖像和視頻，以提供無與倫比的視覺體驗。
Medianova
medianova.com
Medianova提供全球CDN解決方案和雲端平台，在串流媒體、編碼、快取、微型快取、混合CDN和網站加速方面擁有豐富的經驗。 Medianova 的業務遍及 20 個國家，擁有 100% SSD 驅動的選播網絡，是歐洲和中東基於 Cedexis 的最快的 https 安全 CDN 之一。