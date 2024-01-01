Collaborative Whiteboard Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Collaborative whiteboard software offers a unified, interactive design space where team members can simultaneously edit and share content from their devices. True to its name, a collaborative whiteboard tool often mimics the look and feel of a physical whiteboard. These tools come with a range of features that enable users to design, communicate, save, and share content in a flexible and customizable environment. Although particularly popular with design and project management teams, these intuitive and user-friendly tools are beneficial for a wide range of disciplines. While many collaborative whiteboard solutions are standalone products, some are integrated into other design software or visual collaboration platforms.
ClickUp
clickup.com
我們的使命是讓世界更有效率。為此，我們建立了一個應用程式來替換所有這些內容 - 任務、文件、目標和聊天。
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是一個線上協作白板平台，使分散式團隊能夠有效地協同工作，從使用數位便籤進行集思廣益到規劃和管理敏捷工作流程。
Jamboard
google.com
Jamboard 是 Google 開發的互動式白板系統，作為 Google Workspace（以前稱為 G Suite）的一部分。它於2016 年10 月25 日正式發布。它具有55 英寸4K 觸摸屏顯示屏，並通過免費的Google Docs 套件提供跨平台支持，兼容在線協作。該顯示屏還可以安裝在牆上或配置為一個顯示器。站立。
Lucid
lucid.app
Lucid 是唯一一款讓團隊能夠從想像未來到建立未來的視覺協作套件。
MURAL
mural.co
我們的平台和專業服務使創新團隊能夠以視覺化方式思考和協作，以解決重要問題。只需將您的想法寫在便利貼上即可。然後以清單、流程圖、圖表、框架、方法和繪圖的形式進行組織，以啟動和協調您的團隊。
Scrintal
scrintal.com
就像米羅和黑曜石生了孩子一樣。使用 Zettelkasten 方法組織和連接您的原子筆記。在一處查看您的所有想法並輕鬆分享。
Gliffy
gliffy.com
製作 UML 圖、流程圖、線框圖等。我們的免費圖表軟體和線上圖表工具可改善協作和溝通。
Fibery
fibery.io
無限靈活的工作空間，無需程式碼即可連接所有公司流程。 創造空間，將它們連結在一起，邀請隊友 並做一些很酷的事情。
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet 是一個數位畫布，可用於建立易於共享和協作的精美專案。它的工作原理就像一張紙。我們為您提供一個空白頁面 - 一個小冊子 - 您可以在上面放置任何您喜歡的內容。拖入影片、錄製訪談、自拍、撰寫自己的文字貼文或上傳一些文檔，然後瞧！一個小板誕生了。透過選擇自訂壁紙和主題使其更加美麗。 Padlet 與其他部落格工具和靈感板不同，因為它很靈活。建立購物清單、維恩圖、討論板、團體賀卡、作品集或商業計劃，全部在一個應用程式中完成。 padpad 可供世界各地的教師、學生、專業人士和各個年齡層的個人使用，可以在多個貢獻者之間有選擇地共享和編輯。
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
教學、演示、草圖記錄、錄製影片和協作，所有這些都在「Explain Everything Whiteboard」中完成。與其他工具相比，Explain Everything 堪稱白板應用程式中的瑞士軍刀。由於其獨特的多功能性，開啟了表達知識的新可能性，打破了時間和距離的界限，讓您可以在新的環境中進行素描、交談和分享，以數位方式重新想像如何解釋任何事物。讓創建高品質講解影片的過程變得輕而易舉。現場或遠距離分享您的白板簡報。打開無限的數位空間，以視覺方式集思廣益複雜的想法並分享寶貴的回饋。
Creately
creately.com
用於協作集思廣益、規劃、執行和分析專案的可視化工作區軟體。即時協作、無限畫布和強大的圖表功能。
Weje
weje.io
透過免費團隊協作平台，在虛擬線上板上收集、組織和分享任何內容的新方式。
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
為您的整個團隊提供無限的畫布。使用 Conceptboard 的協作線上白板以可視方式協同工作。
Magma
magma.com
加入由超過 100 萬藝術家和工作室組成的社區，使用 Magma 在共享畫布上即時進行數位繪畫進行腦力激盪和構思。直接在瀏覽器中啟動協作繪圖會話，無需安裝軟體。
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars（以前稱為 Webex Events）是一個可擴展的網路研討會平台，可以為每個人（從小型會議到大量全球觀眾）創造引人入勝且有影響力的體驗。讓網路研討會具有包容性、吸引力和互動性： • 透過主持的問答、即時投票、聊天、表情符號反應和手勢識別來鼓勵積極參與• 讓與會者用自己喜歡的語言聆聽，並在會議中提供現場口譯員• 更深入地探討主題或鼓勵聯繫舉辦分組會議大規模舉辦專業和客製化的網路研討會• 管理觀眾在活動之前、期間和之後看到的舞台和內容• 透過定製品牌選項和主題策劃與會者註冊體驗• 先前與共同小組成員排練整個演示上線 • 可容納多達 100,000 名與會者 • 透過 ...
Limnu
limnu.com
Limnu 是最好的協作線上白板。
Ayoa
ayoa.com
以不同的方式思考，取得更多成就。 Ayoa 是一款包容性一體化心智圖、白板和協作應用程序，旨在擁抱差異、提升創造力並推動成果。
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix是一款線上協作白板，整合了各種工具，可提高團隊效率並釋放團隊想像力
Collaboard
collaboard.app
協作變得可視化。發現這款數位白板的強大功能並改善與您的企業的合作方式。
Cacoo
cacoo.com
線上圖表軟體，用於建立和安全共享流程圖、線框圖、UML 模型、網路圖等。超過 250 萬用戶。從免費帳戶開始！
Switchboard
switchboard.app
為更多協作會議騰出空間。帶上您已經使用的工具，與您的團隊、客戶和客戶並肩工作。
Aha!
aha.io
登入您的啊哈！工作區。還沒有帳戶？註冊世界排名第一的路線圖軟體的 30 天免費試用版。
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
自信地舉辦高效率的研討會。這個無憂平台連結團隊，提供客製化且高效的研討會體驗。
HuddleIQ
huddleiq.com
HuddleIQ 是一款針對當今需求重新設計的線上白板，提供無限的線上分享、簡報和協作方式。使用無限可擴展的數位工作空間召開會議、集思廣益、繪製心智圖、共享文件、進行演示和線上課程。
Bluescape
bluescape.com
將您的會議和願景變為現實。從啟動和頭腦風暴到演示和評論，Bluescape 是創意想法得以蓬勃發展的會議解決方案。
Allo
allo.io
認識您的第一個遠距工作空間。從字面上看，讓每個人都在同一頁上。告別繁瑣的文字溝通。試著進化的溝通方式－更互動、身臨其境且有趣。 與您的團隊協作的新方式。白板、視訊會議、文件和專案管理集中於一處。
Stormboard
stormboard.com
一起更好地工作。使用 Stormboard 的共享工作區產生更多想法，然後對這些想法進行優先排序、組織和完善，從而使您的會議、腦力激盪和專案更加高效。
ezTalks
eztalks.com
ezTalks 專門提供可靠的網路會議和視訊會議解決方案。提供雲端和本地軟體，功能強大，如高清音視訊聊天、即時通訊、螢幕共享、錄音、白板等。 ezTalks 旨在讓您的會議更輕鬆、更具協作性。
LiveWebinar
livewebinar.com
最先進的網路研討會軟體。完全可客製化且在市場上獨一無二。嘗試使用完全適合您業務的高級網路研討會平台。
Sprintbase
sprintbase.io
Sprintbase is an online collaboration platform built by the innovation consultancy, Treehouse Innovation, to facilitate and streamline the process of design thinking and innovation. It helps teams and organizations work together to solve complex problems, develop new ideas, and create innovative sol...
Meahana
meahana.io
Meahana is a visual collaboration tool with more than 30 activity types that can be easily customized to create and facilitate meetings and workshops to accelerate alignment and improve decision making.
Idea Morph
trymorph.com
Morph is the async, guided and individual brainstorming tool that moves your ideas forward, instead of zooming in & out on endless whiteboards. It is like your favorite Miro brainstorming template, but automated, without the need of a facilitator.
LiveBoard
liveboard.online
LiveBoard is an Interactive Whiteboard best for ►corporate training platforms ►online tutoring businesses ►schools ►educational institutions using whiteboards Use cases we provide solutions for: ►white Labeling /custom domain or subdomain, brand logo and colouring scheme, fully customized landing pa...
IdeaFlip
ideaflip.com
Ideaflip is a software that makes it easy for a team to quickly turn thoughts into ideas, share and refine them whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world.
DigStack
digstack.com
We are committed to provide you the most engaging and effective digital collaboration solutions. Leverage our powerful, easy to use real-time digital whiteboard at no cost, no credit-card required. Simply collaborate with anybody within or outside of your organization. Exporting your boards is easy,...
Whiteboards.io
whiteboards.io
Whiteboards is a free-form collaboration platform with two-way deep Jira, GitHub, and Confluence integration built for teams looking to improve their remote collaboration and streamline their processes from discovery to project delivery. With powerful features and built-in templates such as user sto...
Shorter Loop
shorterloop.com
Shorter Loop (new name of Prodeasy) is an all-in-one AI-powered SaaS customer-centric product management and discovery platform for visionary product teams of all sizes & business owners worldwide. Gain insights on customers, problems, strategies, and launch success. Try for free at https://app.prod...
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...
Draft.io
draft.io
Harness the power of working visually with Draft.io's flexible and collaborative workspace.
Hoylu
hoylu.com
Brainstorm - Work through complex ideas and ensure full participation from everyone no matter where they are. Organize - Bring all your apps, files, ideas, and meeting notes into a single living and breathing workspace Collaborate - Keep your teams on track with built in business logic for Agile,...
CollabNow
collabnow.ai
CollabNow 是第一個完全加密的視訊會議、螢幕分享和對話智慧解決方案，易於使用且無需下載。憑藉同時共享多個螢幕、在虛擬白板上集思廣益以及讓與會者暫停和放大演示內容的能力，CollabNow 提供了一種更加身臨其境、安全可靠的方式，以無與倫比的價格進行虛擬協作。