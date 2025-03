職業管理軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 台灣

Leadr

leadr.com

LeadR是一個數字工作空間,可幫助組織建立有效的領導者創建健康的團隊,從而提高結果。 Leadr gives managers the tools they need to build healthy leadership habits by providing a platform for 1:1 and team meetings, more intentional feedback, goal setting and tracking performance reviews, employee engagement, and more.最好的部分?您可以在一個易於使用的平台中完成所有這些以及更多。 The platform enhances 1:1 leadership development at every level of the organization, creating healthy cultures of feedback and learning. Every employee a voice.每位經理教練。是時候將人們管理轉變為人民發展了。