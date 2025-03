分析平台 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 梵蒂岡

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. Opentext旨在解決信息管理要求,包括管理大量內容,符合監管要求以及移動和在線體驗管理。Opentext在全球範圍內僱用了14,000多名員工,並且是一家公開交易的公司,在納斯達克(OTEX)(OTEX)和多倫多證券交易所(Otex)上列出。