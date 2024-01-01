Age Verification Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Age verification software is used to confirm a person's age, typically in two scenarios: online for e-commerce transactions or in-person at a retail store's point of sale (POS) kiosk. These solutions are essential for verifying the ages of customers purchasing age-restricted goods or services, including energy drinks, alcohol, tobacco products, cannabis products, weapons, adult content, gambling products, and other regulated items.
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato 是一家科技公司，它使用尖端的人工智慧解決方案工具簡化 KYC 和 AML 相關流程，這些工具涵蓋了從新客戶入職到用於持續客戶監控的綜合資料庫等各種合規挑戰。
Onfido
onfido.com
數位身分變得簡單。 透過人工智慧驅動的完整數位身分解決方案在入職及其他過程中建立信任，旨在幫助您在線上了解客戶。自動化使您能夠獲得新客戶並降低成本，同時滿足全球 KYC 和 AML 合規性。
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply 成立於 2011 年，提供詐欺預防和網路安全解決方案，可偵測位置詐欺並協助驗證使用者的真實數位身分。該公司的反詐欺和合規解決方案在過去十年中受到領先品牌和監管機構的信賴，已獲得數十家監管機構的批准，安裝在超過4 億台設備上，每年分析超過100 億筆交易。 GeoComply 的解決方案結合了位置、設備和身分智慧以及先進的機器學習來偵測和標記詐欺活動。透過將 GeoComply 的解決方案整合到其流程和風險引擎中，組織可以在使用者參與的早期識別詐欺行為，更好地建立其真實的數位身分並增強數位信任。 GeoComply 屢獲殊榮的產品是基於為嚴格監管且複雜的美國線上遊戲和體育博彩...
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube 是領先的 SaaS 平台，用於線上身份驗證、AML 和 KYC 解決方案。在幾秒鐘內驗證您的客戶身份。今天就來試試我們吧！
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff 是一家全球身分驗證服務公司，成立於愛沙尼亞塔林，總部位於愛沙尼亞。該公司為線上企業提供服務，以減少詐欺企圖並協助監管合規。 Veriff 使用人工智慧分析多種技術和行為指標（包括臉部辨識），自動驗證客戶的身份，從而防止身份詐欺和身分盜竊。該服務以 API 的形式提供給公司，類似於 Stripe。
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
唯一在零售、金融服務、執法和有年齡限制的行業中有效率超過 99% 的反詐騙解決方案。
LexisNexis
lexisnexis.com
LexisNexis Legal & Professional 是全球領先的法律、監管和商業資訊與分析提供商，幫助客戶提高生產力、改善決策和結果，並推進全球法治。 LexisNexis 幫助律師贏得案件、更有效地管理他們的工作、更好地服務客戶並發展他們的業務。 LexisNexis 幫助企業更了解市場、監控品牌和競爭以及降低業務風險。 LexisNexiss 與大學合作教育學生，LexisNexis 透過提供法律和加強法律基礎設施來支持政府和法院的國家建設。 LexisNexis 與全球領先的協會和客戶合作，收集針對戰爭罪犯的證據並提供打擊人口販運的工具。 LexisNexis Legal...
Yoti
yoti.com
Yoti Age Verification uses a combination of AI technology, liveness anti-spoofing and document authenticity checks so you can be confident in the age of your customers.
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to ve...
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and pr...
Persona
withpersona.com
線上身分驗證服務可協助任何產業的任何企業在整個客戶生命週期中收集、驗證和管理使用者身分。
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
使用我們的雲端 API 將臉部辨識整合到您的網站、應用程式或軟體中。準確辨識和比對人臉。辨識影像中先前標記的人物。檢測照片中的年齡、性別和情緒。
Socure
socure.com
身份從這裡開始。透過領先的數位身份驗證和詐欺解決方案提供商 Socure 準確驗證並吸引更多新客戶。