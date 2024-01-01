TableAgent

網站： tableagent.com

TableAgent is a 100% free restaurant reservation system in the cloud. With TableAgent, you can make, manage and access your reservations anytime from any device, including phones and tablets. No monthly fees, no software to install.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 TableAgent 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

