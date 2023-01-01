替代項 - Squeezely
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的線上生產力工具和 SaaS 應用程式套件來經營您的整個業務。全球超過 5000 萬用戶信任我們。嘗試我們的永久免費計劃！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是一個線上協作白板平台，使分散式團隊能夠有效地協同工作，從使用數位便籤進行集思廣益到規劃和管理敏捷工作流程。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一個統一的 CX 平台，使您的銷售、行銷和支援團隊能夠在單一介面上協同工作。
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
使您能夠產生潛在客戶、銷售您的產品並向世界傳達您的訊息！您與我們只差一個漏斗！
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay 是一款經濟實惠的一體化行銷、銷售、支援和免費 CRM 軟體，可供成長中的公司吸引網路訪客並轉化為滿意的客戶
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude 是一個產品分析平台，可協助企業透過協作分析來追蹤訪客。該平台使用行為報告來了解用戶與產品的交互，並提供洞察以即時加速工作。
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
轉換優化和個性化平台。 衡量您的關鍵網站指標，了解訪客的線上行為，並為他們提供個人化的網站體驗以提高轉換率。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美國公司，為其他公司提供漸進式交付和實驗軟體。 Optimizely 平台技術提供 A/B 測試和多變量測試工具、網站個人化和功能切換功能。公司總部位於加州舊金山，在荷蘭阿姆斯特丹、德國科隆、英國倫敦和澳洲雪梨設有辦公室。
TheyDo
theydo.io
數位化設計思維以客戶為中心解決問題。使用經過驗證的方法大規模改造您的業務以產生突破性創新。
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
透過唯一可產生從註冊到重播的完整直播活動的網路研討會系統，提高您的銷售額和出席率。 WebinarJam 具有更多功能，無需下載，是迄今為止向公眾發布的對直播、活動串流和網路研討會廣播最顯著的改進。受到超過 50,000 名客戶的信賴。
Leadpages
leadpages.com
上線並透過 Leadpages 實現成長 全球小型企業的首選。 輕鬆建立無程式碼網站、高轉換率登陸頁面、彈出視窗、警報欄等。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia 是一家美國新創公司，透過 SaaS（軟體即服務）模式提供網路搜尋產品。
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce 是一家加拿大軟體公司，總部位於不列顛哥倫比亞省溫哥華。該公司為網站製作登陸頁面，並且是年度行動呼籲會議的主辦方。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一個美觀、靈活且功能強大的客戶成功平台。客戶 360、健康評分、手冊、客戶入口網站等。
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica |在一個平台上進行應用程式分析和行銷
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat 是一家為全球出版商提供數據和分析的科技公司。該公司成立於2009年，總部位於美國紐約市。該軟體即服務(SaaS) 公司將程式碼整合到出版商、媒體公司和新聞機構的網站中，以追蹤用戶，從而透過受眾參與度和忠誠度指標獲利，以便他們可以決定在其網站上發布和推廣的內容。 2010 年 8 月，該公司從 Betaworks 分離出來，成為一個獨立的實體。 Chartbeat 作為 Google Analytics 即時數據的替代品受到了讚揚和批評。
PostHog
posthog.com
自託管產品分析堆疊，可部署在您的基礎架構上。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的數位體驗分析平台來提高收入、轉換率和參與度。
Convert.com
convert.com
A/B 測試軟體 Convert.com - 專注於使用 A/B 測試軟體、多變量測試軟體或對比測試軟體進行轉換率最佳化的代理商和電子商務公司的最佳解決方案。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業了解客戶的產品使用情況、評估他們的健康狀況，並為企業提供管理和自動化客戶體驗的方法。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客戶成功軟體可協助您集中客戶資料、清楚了解客戶健康狀況並擴展可推動保留和成長的體驗。
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
透過自動 A/B 測試優化您的網站。 AutoOptimize 為您提供 50 個高效能範本 A/B 測試，經證明可在 90 天內將轉換率提高高達 30%。
Plerdy
plerdy.com
轉換率優化工具 追蹤、分析訪客並將其轉換為買家 免費試用 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 我們的產品
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家軟體即服務公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同創立，為開源 Web 內容管理平台 Drupal 提供企業產品、服務和技術支援。
Apptimize
apptimize.com
了解具有前瞻性思維的產品團隊如何透過 Apptimize 的行動 A/B 測試和發布管理平台推動數據驅動的成長。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
Workbooks
workbooks.com
使用 Workbooks CRM 推動業務成功，這是一種價格實惠、功能豐富的 CRM 解決方案，使企業能夠獲取、轉換和留住客戶。
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty 是一家快速發展的人工智慧實驗、個人化和功能管理解決方案提供商，可協助企業快速增加收入。
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit 是一款網路分析軟體，用於自動設定、審核、維護和分析日常 Google Analytics 任務，以分析和優化線上行銷活動。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一個為線上企業創建的強大的訊息自動化平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
Kartra
home.kartra.com
您的線上業務變得輕鬆 - 在線上建立、行銷和發布，無需聘請文案、網頁開發人員、設計師或系統整合商團隊！
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
使用 Crazy Egg 查看熱門內容和冷門內容，並了解網路訪客使用熱圖、錄音、調查、A/B 測試等工具進行的操作。
UserWise
userwise.io
易於使用的 liveops 工具讓您的玩家著迷。一站式對玩家進行細分、安排活動並查看結果。
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
功能標誌和遠端配置服務。自信地發布功能；跨 Web、行動和伺服器端應用程式管理功能標誌。使用我們的託管 API、部署到您自己的私有雲或在本地運行。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Testeum
testeum.com
透過網路或行動應用程式提高用戶保留率、用戶體驗和可用性。 從充滿熱情的眾測試人員的全球網路中獲取用戶測試。優化您的網路或行動應用程式以獲得完美的效能。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Act-On
act-on.com
專門從事 B2B、B2C 和電子郵件行銷的行銷自動化平台，旨在滿足現代業務的實際需求。
Statsig
statsig.com
從簡單的 A/B 測試到進階實驗，快速成長的公司使用 Statsig 來加速其發展。
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect 是 A/B 測試和優化解決方案，您可以在其中對您的想法進行 A/B 測試、發現見解並個性化整個客戶旅程。
Splitbee
splitbee.io
使用 Splitbee 追蹤並優化您的線上業務。分析、漏斗、自動化、A/B 測試等。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可協助您透過訪客記錄、熱圖、回饋小工具、A/B 測試等創建高效能的使用者體驗。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.