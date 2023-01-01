Snitcher enables you to find and close more deals, improve re-targeting and enrich analytics. By identifying the companies visiting your website and connecting to CRM’s and Google Analytics. Our platform offers high identification rates (2-3x industry averages). The interface is easy to use, boasting powerful filtering to focus on the leads that matter. New leads can be sent to sales via integrations with notifications on further visits. Marketing can analyse performance in the platform or enrich Google Analytics with company information to build reports and ad audiences.

目錄 :

網站： snitcher.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Snitcher 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。