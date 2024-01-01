Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software (BIM) for Architects and Designers. Designers use Snaptrude to create better buildings faster with the help of data and automation. Unlike other design tools, Snaptrude allows for multiplayer collaboration enabling project teams to design together.

網站： snaptrude.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Snaptrude 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。