SMTP
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： smtp.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「SMTP」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
SMTP is one of the early pioneers of cloud-based email services and is now part of Ziff Davis, Moz Group and Campaigner. From sophisticated email automation to cost-effective email infrastructure and relay solutions, we operate globally. The first company to offer web-based email as enterprise software and provide highly reliable delivery for large commercial senders, SMTP.com has a long history of innovation. SMTP’s ability to help large scale senders reach the inbox effectively is legendary. From sophisticated marketing automation for corporations to easy-to-use campaign management for smaller businesses; all of our solutions are backed with our top-line email delivery technology.
目錄:
網站： smtp.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 SMTP 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。