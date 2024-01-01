Simple Icons is a collection of free SVG icons for popular brands and services. It provides a large library of over 3,195 icons that can be easily used in a variety of projects. The icons are available for download in SVG, colored SVG, and PDF formats. The website also includes brand guidelines for some of the icons, providing guidance on proper usage and guidelines.

網站： simpleicons.org

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Simple Icons 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。