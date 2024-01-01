Simon Sinek

Simon Sinek

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： simonsinek.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Simon Sinek」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

This is the name of the leadership training and employee development platform created by Simon Sinek. Offerings for Businesses: Team-Building Programs, Keynotes & Workshops, Private Classes, The Optimism Library, WHY 1-on-1 coaching, Optimist Instructors. Offerings for Individuals: The Optimism Library, Live Online Classes (e.g. The Art of Presenting, How to Build Strong Relationships at Work, Find Your WHY), Books by Simon Sinek (Start with Why, Infinite Game, Leaders Eat Last, etc.), Optimism Press content (Podcasts, Videos, Quotes, Stories & Articles).

網站： simonsinek.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Simon Sinek 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

VoiceTranslate

VoiceTranslate

voicetranslate.app

BaseLang

BaseLang

baselang.com

Aspire Study

Aspire Study

myaspirestudy.com

Storytel

Storytel

storytel.com

Cuemath

Cuemath

cuemath.com

Vidyamandir Classes

Vidyamandir Classes

vidyamandir.com

Peloton

Peloton

onepeloton.com

Sellix

Sellix

sellix.io

Sales Infinite

Sales Infinite

salesinfinite.com

Bookwhen

Bookwhen

bookwhen.com

Booknotes

Booknotes

getbooknotes.com

ALLEN Digital

ALLEN Digital

allendigital.in

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策