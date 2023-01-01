替代項 - ShowClix
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位於美國的活動管理和票務網站。該服務允許用戶瀏覽、建立和推廣本地活動。該服務向活動組織者收取費用，以換取線上票務服務，除非活動是免費的。Eventbrite 於 2006 年推出，總部位於舊金山，並於 2012 年在英國開設了第一個國際辦事處。該公司目前在納許維爾、倫敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨爾本、門多薩、馬德里和聖保羅。該公司於2018年9月20日在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為EB。
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor 是一款簡單、免費的活動票務解決方案，適用於各種形式和規模的活動。免費註冊，舉辦您的第一個活動，並在線出售門票。
TicketSource
ticketsource.co.uk
TicketSource 是一個易於使用、免費的線上票務系統，適用於任何類型的場地或活動。線上推廣、管理和銷售您的活動門票 - 全部免費！
Cooltix
cooltix.hu
Ticketing for your growth - sell your tickets easier than ever, with the lowest fees! - Unique, personalized page for your event - Easy-to-use platform where you can manage your events - Reporting and analysis tool to track your sales performance - Get your income daily - and many more.
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
ViewStub
viewstub.com
ViewStub is a turn-key hybrid event platform and software for events and experiences. We offer an all-encompassing solution for event ticketing and registration, live video and on-demand streaming, marketing and promotion. Clients sell tickets, collect registrations, and host virtual events and expe...
Eventix
eventix.io
The online ticketing software (SaaS) created for conversion. We help event organisers of all sizes sell out their events fast and seamless. Trusted by more than 16.000 clients around the world. https://eventix.io
Yapsody
yapsody.com
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presente...
Showpass
showpass.com
Showpass is a global leader in event technology, primary ticketing and distribution, and mixed delivery (live, virtual and streamed) of experiences for tens of thousands of event hosts. Showpass provides access to global distribution and discovery channels including Facebook's native ticketing, Goog...
Tessitura
tessitura.com
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover busine...
SimpleTix
simpletix.com
Sell tickets online for your attraction, festival, concert, museum and more. SimpleTix has no contracts, offers instant payouts, and is easy to use.
Afton Tickets
aftontickets.com
Afton Tickets is beating out every other ticket company when it comes to Price, Client Support, Onsite Equipment, Backup Wifi, Feature Set, Daily Payouts, & Increasing Your Event Profitability. HOW? Afton Tickets simply does so much more, for less. By passing our small service fee to your attendees,...
TicketSpice
ticketspice.com
排名第一的活動票務軟體，供活動專業人士線上售票 線上販售節慶、農場、市集、音樂會、博物館等的門票。 TicketSpice 易於使用、高度可自訂且價格實惠。