網站： screenpal.com

ScreenPal (formerly Screencast-O-Matic) provides intuitive, effective tools and services for collaborative video creation and sharing that are easy for everyone to use, including a screen recorder, screen capture, video editor, and video hosting service. ScreenPal is the essential video creation and sharing solution for everyone. Our mission is to offer easy-to-use, accessible tools that empower creators to capture ideas, share knowledge, engage viewers, and assess understanding through video. ScreenPal is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and 98 of the top 100 universities in the United States, and has been empowering a global community to capture and share over 100 million videos since 2006. ScreenPal's product suite includes intuitive desktop and mobile apps for screen recording and video editing, plus our video messaging Chrome extension. Our secure, cloud-based hosting platform allows organizations of any size to manage, brand, and share content, track performance with video analytics, and engage viewers with interactive video, including embedded quizzes, ratings, and polls. ScreenPal integrates with common learning management systems and business tools and offers SSO support, user and license management, and strong privacy and security controls.
目錄:
Business
視訊通訊軟體

網站： screenpal.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 ScreenPal 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

