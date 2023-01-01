替代項 - SalesGig
Dripify
dripify.io
使用 Dripify 增強 LinkedIn 上的潛在客戶開發能力。 多功能 LinkedIn 自動化工具，旨在幫助您的銷售團隊改進 LinkedIn 勘探並達成更多交易 — 一切都在完全自動駕駛儀上
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
在電子郵件和社群媒體上自動化冷外展活動 試試我們經過驗證的銷售自動化軟體，就像我們的 2000 多名用戶一樣，每天加強您的冷外展工作
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ 是一個銷售參與平台，可自動執行勘探、電子郵件推廣、電話、任務和社交銷售。數千個銷售團隊使用 PersistIQ 尋找潛在客戶的電子郵件、發送個人化的外展電子郵件、自動跟進以及預訂更多會議。 PersistIQ 的銷售外展平台包括： * 多通路外展序列：電子郵件、電話、Linkedin 外展和任務* 潛在客戶挖掘：尋找經過驗證的電子郵件以建立潛在客戶清單* 呼叫撥號器：在PersistIQ 內呼叫潛在客戶，使用本地電話號碼並保存通話* 自動化觸發器：根據電子郵件開啟、回覆和CRM 資料觸發外展活動* Gmail 擴充：Gmail 內的電子郵件範本、通知、活動和潛在客戶資料* ...