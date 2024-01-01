Roambee

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability with Roambee’s real-time insights & foresight. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. The company’s innovative AI-powered platform and end-to-end monitoring solutions deliver reliable, timely, and actionable “supply chain signals” that drive logistics automation. These curated supply chain signals are built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs for high accuracy. This enables better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain assets such as bins, tanks, containers, work in process (WIP), and in-store/warehouse inventory by optimizing utilization and inventory levels. Gartner identifies Roambee as one of the 9 global supply chain technology companies in “2021 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transposition Visibility Platforms.” Roambee is also behind the safe and timely distribution of temperature-sensitive vaccines for one of the largest global COVID-19 vaccine makers and food assistance for one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world. Roambee is headquartered in the Silicon Valley, USA, and is globally operational with offices in Mexico, Brazil, UK, Switzerland, Germany, UAE, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
