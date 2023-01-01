替代項 - ReviewInc
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
成長最快的數位行銷機構白標平台。 CRM、電子郵件、2 向簡訊、漏斗產生器等等！
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com 是一家丹麥消費者評論網站，於 2007 年在丹麥成立，託管全球企業評論。每月發布近 100 萬條新評論。本網站為企業提供免費增值服務。該公司依靠用戶、軟體和合規團隊來報告和刪除平台上違反 Trustpilot 內容指南的評論。 Trustpilot 在紐約、丹佛、倫敦、哥本哈根、維爾紐斯、柏林和墨爾本設有辦事處，擁有 700 多名員工。有獨立調查表明，Trustpilot 等評論網站可能存在虛假評論。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社群媒體管理平台透過內建工具建立和自訂內容，將其安排到多個社群媒體頁面，投放廣告並獲得業務成果。
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜尋成功的一體化平台 · 透過 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高聲譽並在本地搜尋中脫穎而出。
Text Request
textrequest.com
激發客戶參與度 這個商務訊息平台可讓您直接在電腦上使用辦公室電話號碼發送短信，讓您可以真正得到回复。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 應用程式審核管理和 ASO 工具。分析回饋、管理評分和回覆評論，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下載量。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集評論、故事、社交媒體提要、照片並將其嵌入任何網站的最佳 UGC 平台。自動地！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一個現代化的、DMS 整合的自動化通訊平台，可以輕鬆地與客戶建立聯繫並轉換為客戶。推動經銷商的服務績效進入快車道。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屢獲殊榮的客戶評論軟體公司。獲得更多評論。回應客戶。尋找有關客戶體驗的見解。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews is an all in one online reputation management platform. The first platform to provide direct Stripe integration a one-click website builder and a focus on agencies. If you are looking to white-label then there is no better choice then EmbedMyReviews. The level customisation, features ...
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
We bring shoppers and merchants together to improve the buying experience. ResellerRatings helps customers find, choose, and advocate for the products and brands they love while providing organizations with the tools to boost discovery, increase conversion, and build social proof. With ResellerRatin...
TrueReview
truereview.co
The most effective way to increase your Google (or any other website) reviews is with TrueReview! With TrueReview, sending SMS or Email review requests is simple and does not require complicated setup. TrueReview keeps track of your customers' interactions with review requests, and sends follow-up e...
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
自 2015 年以來，Experience.com 一直致力於提供世界一流的人工智慧驅動的線上聲譽、評論和線上狀態管理解決方案，幫助公司和專業人士增強線上狀態以及客戶和員工的參與度。 Experience.com 的整合 SaaS 平台以幫助數百萬組織發展和改進為共同使命，繼續引領產業走在數位行銷創新的前沿。
Social Places
socialplaces.io
行銷技術機構，專門從事多地點品牌的清單、聲譽、社交、廣告和預訂。 Social Places 的價格對於特許經營商來說是負擔得起的，並提供實踐服務來實施和推動本地行銷策略。產品套件包括清單 - 跨渠道設定、最佳化和管理位置頁面。聲譽 - 集中並回應多個管道的回饋。社交 - 大規模上傳、管理和批准在地化內容。廣告 - 跨 100 多個平台的付費媒體和數據視覺化。 Bookings - 專為特許經營商打造的預訂和預約軟體。
Partoo
partoo.co
在 Partoo，我們的使命是讓企業在網路上更加引人注目，提高他們的電子聲譽並幫助他們贏得更多客戶。我們的一體化解決方案透過直覺的儀表板支援策略決策，使決策者能夠衡量投資回報率並培養持久的客戶關係。 Partoo 與各行各業的眾多本地和國際公司合作，包括中小企業以及麥當勞、豐田、家樂福和 Sports Direct 等大型公司。我們的本地清單解決方案非常簡單，使公司能夠在本地和品牌層級管理該工具。 Partoo 擁有一支由400 多名專業人士組成的團隊，為100 多個國家/地區的400 多家客戶提供服務產品詳細資訊Partoo 透過實現其3 個目標，利用以下產品幫助公司發展：找到客戶、選擇客戶...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 透過三管齊下的方法轉變品牌的線上形象：本地列表、聲譽管理和社交媒體管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一個整體儀表板中在所有地點和媒體管道中提供相關且值得信賴的業務內容。品牌現在可以管理和優化其所有營業地點的清單和內容，同時提高其線上評論、排名和參與度。 Synup 將所有線上資料和平台轉變為行銷管道以提高投資回報率。
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap 是一個專利的視訊互動平台，可讓品牌輕鬆創建並分享來自真實客戶和員工的真實體驗。使用 StoryTap 平台，公司可以創建引人入勝且高度可搜尋的影片內容，而無需高昂的製作成本。 StoryTap 協助領先的組織提高品牌知名度，與更多客戶和潛在客戶建立聯繫，並提高利潤。
Cloodot
cloodot.com
Cloodot 是一款一體化全通路客戶體驗管理套件。 Cloodot 促進高效、一致的工作流程，透過多個數位平台建立聲譽、參與並培養與客戶的長期關係管理來自多個Google 我的企業列表、Facebook 頁面、WhatsApp 號碼、Google 企業訊息列表、網站、簡訊/的聊天和評論透過一個易於使用的儀表板發送文字數字等。 1. 更好的網路聲譽輕鬆收集、展示和回覆更多評論。 2. 輕鬆的全狀態呈現將所有聊天帶到易於使用的多座席收件匣。 Google 搜尋中的直接聊天選項可輕鬆獲得更多查詢。將頻道分配和分配給一個或多個用戶，在一秒鐘內在用戶和部門之間切換聊天和評論。多個代理可以協作和管理 W...
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit 的評論管理為您的企業帶來數百條新的真實評論，Messenger 管理您在網路上的訊息傳遞，而 Webchat 則為您的收件匣注入新的潛在客戶。我們為現代本地企業打造工具。
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先進的行銷自動化平台，為您的本地企業提供支援。透過我們的免費試用帳戶獲得更多客戶、最大限度地提高推薦並提高您的客戶保留率。與當地企業主合作，發現大量優質應用程式和預先建置的集成，以進一步提高績效。免費註冊（無需信用卡）。
GoSite
gosite.com
使用 GoSite 吸引更多客戶、更快獲得付款、節省時間。適合家庭服務和小企業主的簡單技術。無需經驗。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
透過通路行銷自動化 一個平台可滿足您所有分散式行銷需求
DemandHub
demandhub.co
線上成長與線下業務的結合 DemandHub 的一體化客戶體驗平台可讓您透過訊息轉換網站訪客、預約並收集評論。
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 確保您最近的營業地點可見，從而推動從發現到購買等過程中的參與度。