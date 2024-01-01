替代項 - Recurly
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon 是一個會員平台，讓藝術家和創作者可以輕鬆獲得報酬。加入超過 20 萬多名創作者的行列，從每月超過 400 萬訂閱會員那裡賺取薪水。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美國金融服務和軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於美國加州舊金山。該公司主要為電子商務網站和行動應用程式提供支付處理軟體和應用程式介面（API）。
Pabbly
pabbly.com
強大的軟體工具來經營您的業務。在一個軟體包中即可存取表單建立、電子郵件行銷、計費、自動化等業務關鍵應用程式。
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
訂閱計費軟體，專為成長型企業打造。 從頭到尾處理您的客戶訂閱計費生命週期。自動定期計費、管理訂閱、發送專業的稅務合規發票，並每次都按時收到付款。
2Checkout
2checkout.com
隨時隨地在線接受付款。 2Checkout.com 是一項線上支付處理服務，可協助您接受信用卡、PayPal 和金融卡。
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
與 AICPA 的第一家也是唯一一家為任何規模的公司提供會計和財務管理軟體的首選提供者一起提高投資回報率並改造您的組織。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，為銷售軟體和其他線上數位產品的公司提供全方位服務的電子商務平台。
SendOwl
sendowl.com
SendOwl 讓您可以輕鬆地透過部落格、社群媒體或任何可以貼上連結的地方直接向受眾銷售數位產品
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
營收成長與聯盟平台 PayKickstart 是市場上最完整的結帳、定期計費、聯盟管理和保留解決方案，具有全球功能。它就像您的會計、產品/開發和行銷團隊的延伸。
Younium
younium.com
Younium 是一個用於運行可擴展訂閱業務的一體化平台。它包括 B2B 公司的訂閱管理、訂閱計費、付款、財務和訂閱儀表板。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
Paddle
paddle.com
幫助 B2B 和 B2C SaaS 提高全球轉換率、減少客戶流失、維持合規性並快速擴大規模。
Subbly
subbly.co
Subbly 是一個一體化商務平台，可讓您啟動、運行和發展任何訂閱業務模式。立即開始為期 2 週的免費試用。
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo 提供您可以信賴的 B2C 和 B2B 電子商務、訂單管理、個人化和銷售點統一商務解決方案。
EQUP
equp.com
方便、實惠、有效 真正發揮作用的高級 CRM 軟體！ 透過 EQUP 超越智慧 CRM，透過自動化行銷、銷售和計費操作來增強您的業務能力 在一款一體化軟體中。
Rainex
rainex.io
Rainex 是一個具有簡單且靈活功能的平台，用於建立訂閱、開立發票和自動化所有日常計費流程。
Abowire
abowire.com
不要使用會計軟體來管理您的訂閱。使用 Abowire 以正確的方式做到這一點！ Abowire 是在歐洲銷售訂閱的德國 Abo 平台。增加經常性收入並將技術營運成本降低 4 倍 管理訂閱者入職、付款和發票、多種計費和定價等。透過銷售 B2B 和 B2C 客戶的訂閱，利用我們的多租戶解決方案來增強您的組織。我們的專家隨時準備協助您發展業務。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora 是訂閱管理領域的領導者。使用 Zuora 的高級計費工具套件建立和發展您成功的訂閱業務。
Stykite
stykite.com
Stykite is a full-stack subscription management platform that let's you launch & scale your saas product to new geographies. The payment gateways are pre-integrated and stykite also owns sales tax, risk and any other compliance.
SimpleCirc
simplecirc.com
SimpleCirc is affordable, cloud-based, subscriber management software for small and medium sized magazine & newspaper publishers. Quickly and easily add, renew and update your subscribers. Take orders online. Sell back issues and promotional items. Give your subscribers access to your digital conten...
Rebill
rebill.com
Rebill es una solución para cobros recurrentes y automatización financiera en América Latina. Los comerciantes pueden empezar a vender suscripciones y membresías en minutos mediante una página de pago “plug-and-play” pre-fabricada y gestionar sus procesos financieros desde un único lugar.
PayRequest
payrequest.io
PayRequest is a No-Code Billing & Subscriptions Platform for SaaS Businesses and SMBs. PayRequest integrates with payment gateways like Stripe, Mollie, PayPal and more, to offer payment solutions like payment links, payment pages, subscriptions, donation pages and more. Send your payment requests vi...
Pelcro
get.pelcro.com
Pelcro is an all-in-one Subscription & Membership Management Platform. A comprehensive and self-serve platform with no code required but has all of the development tools to provide ultimate flexibility. Top Pelcro Features: - Easily create subscriptions and e-commerce products in one place - Easily ...
Nummuspay
nummuspay.com
Nummuspay’s subscription management and credit card processing platform manages all parts of the revenue lifecycle for subscription and recurring revenue businesses.
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Superfast headless commerce for product-obsessed brands and agencies. Craft unique and memorable product experiences and sell your products on any channel, at any scale, in any way you dream it.
circuly
circuly.io
circuly is a circular-economy B2B SaaS for websites that makes renting out physical products as easy and profitable as selling them. circuly offers everything companies need to successfully launch and scale their subscription / product-as-a-service model.
Buzops
buzops.com
Buzops is more than a gym management system. We are a unified team with the mission to empower gym owners and to be a dedicated partner in amplifying the efficiency and growth of your fitness business. In 2009, Michael founded a personal training company, quickly scaling it to $3 million in revenue ...
Aria Systems
ariasystems.com
In today’s on-demand world, the needs of the market can turn on a dime. Aria Systems gives enterprise companies speed and agility to change with it. Aria’s cloud-based monetization platform removes billing bottlenecks to allow companies to quickly launch and evolve their offerings. Only Aria provide...
Upodi
upodi.com
Upodi 是領先的訂閱計費和管理平台，可自動執行 SaaS 和訂閱業務的定價、計費和開票操作。 Upodi 為其核心系統基礎設施提供世界一流的定期計費引擎，支援歐洲和世界其他地區的無限可擴展性。
Rebillia Platform
rebillia.com
完全可客製化、靈活且可擴展的企業級定期訂單和訂閱計費引擎，適合任何企業。 Rebillia 提供了產生獨特訂閱模型所需的工具以及為客戶提供無縫註冊流程，包括： - 完全嵌入式結帳- 透過我們的計費建立器完全可自訂的訂閱模型- 強大的通知系統- 全球支付配置- 多個銷售管道均由我們管理單一平台。