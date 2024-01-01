Reap Global
網站： reap.global
Reap is a financial platform that enables access and financial connectivity through innovation for companies of all sizes. Reap combines spend management software with a range of innovative payment products — including the flagship Reap Visa Corporate Credit Card. Reap is committed to helping businesses orchestrate success by providing the best financial tools that evolve with its customers and the market. Reap is supported by an empowering group of investors, including Acorn Pacific Ventures, Arcadia Funds, HashKey Capital, Hustle Fund, Fresco Capital, Abacus Ventures and Payment Asia. The Company was founded in 2018 and has since expanded to a team of over 50, working across offices in seven countries.
