替代項 - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR 碼掃描器是最快、最用戶友好的網路應用程式。
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly 是一個 URL 縮短服務和連結管理平台。 Bitly, Inc. 公司成立於 2008 年。它是一家私人控股公司，總部位於紐約市。 Bitly 每月縮短 6 億個鏈接，用於社交網路、簡訊和電子郵件。 Bitly 透過對由於許多人使用縮短的 URL 而創建的聚合資料的存取收費來賺錢。 2017年，Spectrum Equity以6,400萬美元收購了Bitly的多數股權。截至2018年8月，Bitly已縮短了超過375億個URL。
QR.io
qr.io
產生完全客製化的 QR 碼，包含顏色和形狀、徽標，並追蹤有多少人掃描您的 QR 碼、掃描地點和日期。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企業連結管理。為全球團隊提供協作、合規性和創造力，以改善每次參與、保護您的資料並在每次點擊中建立信心。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 碼製作工具。徽標、顏色和設計，以及隱私和數據支持，全部免費。立即下載高品質的列印文件。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io 是與您的團隊建立、共享和同步 UTM 的最佳方式。停止使用混亂的電子表格並在分析中獲得良好的行銷活動數據。
Barcode.so
barcode.so
常規的二維碼很無聊。 美麗的 AI 生成的 QR 碼讓您的觀眾渴望掃描它們。 超過 25 種風格可供選擇或僅使用您自己的風格
QRfy
qrfy.com
創建您自己的二維碼並促進您的業務或想法。 輕鬆產生、管理和統計追蹤您的 QR 碼。
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink 是一個提供一系列工具的平台，使數位行銷人員能夠充分利用他們的工作。該平台提供了實際有效的不同類型的數位行銷工具。 透過這款數位行銷軟體，您可以存取無限的二維碼、精美的個人資料頁面、關鍵字和 URL 縮短器。這還不是全部。該平台還提供像素管理和多種行銷技術等功能，幫助您將行銷從低於平均提升到優秀。 該產品的創始人認識到需要擁有合適的工具來在線行銷您的業務，因為它提供了各種強大的數位行銷工具來幫助您取得成功。
Delivr
delivr.com
自 2008 年以來，這是一款值得信賴、隱私至上的動態二維碼產生器，適用於互聯包裝、智慧標籤、印刷和廣播媒體以及 DOOH 廣告。動態二維碼具有超能力和幾乎無限的可能性。在單一儀表板中建立、管理和追蹤動態 QR 碼和連結所需的一切。美好的事情從這裡開始。 Delivr 是一家以人為本的軟體和服務公司，幫助品牌將周圍世界的受眾與數位和空間體驗聯繫起來。我們的觸發無關平台簡化了與媒體、物件、事物和地點的互動。我們的平台利用我們的產品套件、超級簡單序列化、GS1 數位連結和智慧連結路由來匯集體驗，鼓勵品牌與其受眾之間建立更深層的情感聯繫。
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen 是互聯網的非接觸式數位支援層。 Openscreen 支援透過跨供應鏈、商業和客戶參與的廣泛 API、SDK 和解決方案來建立基於 QR 碼的互動式應用程式。 Openscreen 讓企業隨時隨地與客戶和資源會面、互動和交易，將實體和手動互動轉變為數位流程。 Openscreen 為基於二維碼的應用程式提供支持，以簡化營運、吸引客戶並推動洞察。
ViralQR
viralqr.com
最好的二維碼產生器🔥。使用自訂設計和徽標為連結、PDF 文件、vCard 等創建 QR 碼。 ⚡ 立即取得免費的二維碼！
ElkQR
elkqr.com
使用 ElkQR 創建品牌二維碼並提高品牌知名度。追蹤活動績效並透過詳細分析獲得見解。
Autonix
autonix.io
QR 碼無處不在，對於 Autonix 來說，它們非常有價值。 Autonix 是一款強大的二維碼追蹤解決方案，面向機構、市場、零售、醫療保健、政府等，適合大大小小的組織。
Hovercode
hovercode.com
您品牌的動態二維碼 為您的品牌創建、追蹤和管理動態二維碼