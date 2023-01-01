替代項 - Purlem
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性測試和研究工具可透過 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的線上客戶體驗。 G2 排名第一的 CX 產業軟體。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail 可協助您在一個地方儲存、分析和協作進行使用者研究，從而輕鬆查看模式、發現客戶見解並決定下一步該做什麼。我們的客戶包括波士頓顧問集團、思科、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks 和 VMware。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能夠在一個地方捕捉客戶、產品、品牌和員工體驗洞察並採取行動。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行為分析公司，分析網站使用情況，透過熱圖、會話記錄和調查等工具提供回饋。它與 Google Analytics 等網路分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人們如何瀏覽網站以及如何改善客戶體驗。 Hotjar 成立於 2014 年，由來自 20 個國家/地區的 100 多名團隊成員完全遠端運行，並在全球超過 50 萬個站點上使用。
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用戶測試工具，無需訂閱或月費。從我們的高品質測試人員小組中獲得更好的見解，每位測試人員僅需 30 美元。
Marker.io
marker.io
報告錯誤不應該是一件複雜的事情。將客戶和同事的網站回饋輸入您最喜歡的錯誤追蹤器，而不會讓開發人員發瘋。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用行動應用程式和超過 10 萬名熱切的參與者來有效捕捉即時視訊並輕鬆獲得見解…
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
Maze
maze.co
很棒的產品建立在良好的習慣之上。 使產品發現持續不斷。利用整個團隊可以收集、使用和採取行動的使用者洞察來驗證整體和日常產品決策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助資料收集。 Prolific 幫助您招募高品質的研究參與者來參與您的研究、調查或實驗。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端對端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是 SaaS 分析工具，可統一行銷、產品、收入和銷售數據，以發現隱藏的見解，例如行銷活動的 LTV 或每個行銷管道的流失率。無需設定。沒有代碼。免費試用
Placer.ai
placer.ai
透過 Placer.ai 的位置智慧和人流洞察，做出更明智的房地產決策並達成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
從我們超過 450,000 名經過審查的消費者和專業人士的受眾中招募用戶，或引入您自己的受眾並為任何類型的用戶體驗研究建立參與者資料庫。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 透過其多功能回饋平台幫助您的企業在客戶回饋的幫助下建立更好、更成功的產品和服務。在產品開發生命週期中收集使用者回饋。免費試用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
使用者體驗研究，做得對。透過 UserZoom 的使用者體驗洞察系統，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整個產品開發生命週期中提供卓越的數位體驗。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy 是一家下一代洞察公司。 GetWhy 的端到端洞察平台由 Gen. AI 提供支援，以前所未有的速度提供一流品質的消費者洞察，而成本僅為傳統洞察公司的一小部分。 GetWhy 將您的行銷理念、概念或內容呈現在觀眾面前，並將他們的影片回應收集為可行的見解。我們訓練我們的Gen AI 平台在幾分鐘內執行人類需要幾天時間才能完成的任務： - 轉錄語音， - 進行情感和情緒分析，以及- 在您選擇的盡可能多的視頻採訪中識別和收集關鍵見解。從研究問題到見解只需 4 小時。因此，您可以更少地專注於分析，而更專注於創建切中要害的概念、產品和活動。
Userbrain
userbrain.com
只需幾分鐘即可設定您的第一個用戶測試，數小時內即可獲得第一個結果。 Userbrain 是您找出什麼對您的產品有效、什麼無效的快速通道。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak 是一個使用者體驗研究平台，隨時可以幫助您應對遇到的任何挑戰。如果您曾經想知道用戶對您的網站、應用程式或原型的想法和感受，您不必再猜測了。 UXtweak 平台提供許多工具，包括複雜的網站測試、會話記錄、卡片分類、樹測試、行動測試、原型測試、競爭可用性測試等。這些工具可讓您從使用者的角度檢查您的網站，並確定什麼對他們來說最重要。 UXtweak 是一款非常靈活的工具，讓您不僅可以測試網站的一兩個功能，還可以測試網站的整個生命週期，從繪製特定功能、原型設計、測試成品或測試競爭對手。透過增強的分析功能，即使對於對使用者體驗一無所知的個人（例如利害關係人），也可以為您的網站提供深入的視...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分鐘內播放 10 倍播客和影片內容。 SummarAIze 將您的音訊和視訊內容重新調整為引人入勝、可分享的社交貼文、電子郵件內容、摘要、引言等！
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在透過改變遊戲規則的生成式人工智慧洞察來擴展定性研究，是世界上最受歡迎的市場研究工具的所在地。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
在數據的支持下打造更好的數位體驗。 使用我們的專業用戶研究工具套件快速輕鬆地測試從網站架構到設計原型的任何內容。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business 是一款一體式 WhatsApp 商業解決方案，我們的產品包括官方 WhatsApp API、聊天機器人、基於 WhatsApp 的 CRM、自動化、與許多工具的整合等。
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用戶的病毒式等待名單。 透過發布前遊戲化的病毒式候補名單，節省發佈時間並為您的早期產品獲得更多註冊
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Userback
userback.io
#1 視覺化使用者回饋平台 使用者回饋 [@#!#+$?%] 很難。這就是為什麼 20,000 多個軟體團隊選擇 Userback 來自動化、簡化和建立他們的回饋循環（從收集到關閉）。 - 透過上下文應用程式內視訊和螢幕截圖豐富回饋 - 優先考慮用戶真正需要的功能和修復 - 整合到現有的工作流程和專案平台中
Netigate
netigate.net
Netategate 為客戶和員工的回饋提供全面的解決方案。獲得可行的見解並做出數據驅動的決策。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可協助您透過訪客記錄、熱圖、回饋小工具、A/B 測試等創建高效能的使用者體驗。
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...