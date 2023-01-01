替代項 - Publisher Finders
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
透過 Placer.ai 的位置智慧和人流洞察，做出更明智的房地產決策並達成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分鐘內播放 10 倍播客和影片內容。 SummarAIze 將您的音訊和視訊內容重新調整為引人入勝、可分享的社交貼文、電子郵件內容、摘要、引言等！
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business 是一款一體式 WhatsApp 商業解決方案，我們的產品包括官方 WhatsApp API、聊天機器人、基於 WhatsApp 的 CRM、自動化、與許多工具的整合等。
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用戶的病毒式等待名單。 透過發布前遊戲化的病毒式候補名單，節省發佈時間並為您的早期產品獲得更多註冊
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube 是一款強大、優雅、敏捷的商業分析和 KPI 資料視覺化軟體，採用 AI 大腦建構。我們都知道，如果您不密切關注 KPI，您就無法有效地經營或擴展您的業務。但挖掘 CRM 並瀏覽電子表格是一個艱苦且完全低效的過程。透過 datacube，我們提取重要的數據，並為您提供即時了解業務狀況所需的數據。從績效比率到財務狀況，從最初的入站機會到所有類型的轉換率，無論您希望將其顯示在手機還是大螢幕電視上，datacube 都能滿足您的需求。
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly 是一種行銷優化工具，旨在提供行銷指標，從而能夠智慧地擴展業務及其行銷。
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
借助Chainfuel 強大的電報機器人和網絡應用程序，您只需點擊幾下即可自動保護您的群組免受垃圾郵件發送者和詐騙者的侵害，跟踪您的群組指標，吸引並留住您的用戶。
Carts Guru
carts.guru
透過專為電子商務商家設計的先進行銷自動化軟體，追蹤每個銷售線索，轉換每筆銷售，並快速發展您的電子商務業務。只需點擊幾下，您就可以針對客戶旅程的認知、考慮和善後階段構建和定制一流的營銷活動，然後只需點擊啟動，我們就會處理剩下的事情。使用我們的多通路功能，您可以將簡訊、電子郵件和 Facebook Messenger 組合成一個有凝聚力的行銷活動，以接觸每位客戶，讓他們做出最佳反應，並最大限度地提高您的回報。 Carts Guru 為您提供針對所有最受歡迎的電子商務用例的預先建置行銷活動： 放棄的購物車行銷活動 - 自動重新定位每個將商品放入購物車然後在結帳前放棄的訪客。客戶贏回活動 - 提醒老客...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker 是一款功能強大的連結管理平台軟體，可簡化追蹤和優化行銷活動的流程。我們的軟體提供了一個集中式儀表板，您可以在其中輕鬆管理所有連結並追蹤您的行銷活動績效。透過 CampaignTracker，您可以輕鬆建立和組織連結、設定自訂追蹤參數並跨多個管道監控行銷活動的效果。無論您是執行電子郵件行銷活動、社群媒體促銷還是 PPC 廣告，CampaignTracker 都可以輕鬆追蹤和衡量您的結果，並做出數據驅動的決策來優化您的行銷活動。自 2016 年推出以來，CampaignTracker 已協助全球數千家企業和行銷人員簡化行銷活動並取得更好的成果。借助我們功能強大且用戶...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler 是一個綜合性 SaaS 平台，旨在簡化創意機構的廣告審批和協作流程。憑藉用戶友好的介面和一系列強大的功能，Adpiler 簡化了從廣告創建到客戶批准的整個過程，確保無縫協作、效率和客戶滿意度。主要功能和功能：Adpiler 提供一系列關鍵功能，包括即時協作、集中廣告儲存、白色標籤、版本控制和強大的安全措施。用戶可以上傳 HTML5 廣告、靜態圖像和影片文件，建立社交媒體模型，在熱門網站上預覽廣告外觀，並直接在平台內接收客戶回饋和批准。 Adpiler 讓創意團隊能夠交付卓越的成果，同時減少審批瓶頸並增強客戶體驗。主要價值：Adpiler 解決了創意機構廣告審批工作流程的關鍵挑戰...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr 旨在幫助新聞通訊發布者使用基於訂閱者的定向廣告投放來透過電子郵件獲利。
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge 是入站行銷軟體，它提供銷售線索管理解決方案和行銷情報，讓您的所有銷售線索保持在正軌上。
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees 提供了一系列技術，可將組織現有的線上技能和投資擴展到行動裝置。
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
先進的 AI 驅動的聯盟行銷發現 SaaS 應用程序，用於發布商管理。該平台提供對發布商網站的深入分析以及用於聯盟招募的資訊和工具。平台內的機器學習可確保結果變得更有針對性，因為它可以了解使用者的喜惡，從而幫助找到最好的聯盟行銷人員。如需了解更多信息，請訪問 www.publisherdiscovery.com
Origits
origits.com
Origits 是一個網站平台，可以使用單一標題標籤設定無限的影片單元，而無需編輯原始碼。
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh 透過簡化營運並實現與供應商的協作，幫助企業實現內容行銷計畫。該公司的產品和行銷服務合作夥伴使用基於雲端的整合方法來管理數位和印刷資產、成本結構、預算、採購、專案和團隊互動。使用 Noosh 的行銷人員能夠以更具競爭力的價格、更短的時間和更高的品質交付內容行銷專案。
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
我們使品牌能夠了解訂閱者何時進入收件匣，同時觸發電子郵件，從而將開啟率提高 3 至 5 倍，點擊率提高 1 至 2 倍！ 「查看時間優化」正在改變使用電子郵件的企業和電子郵件行銷產業的遊戲規則。
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ 是一款社群媒體優化套件，可讓用戶管理 Twitter、Instagram 和 Pinterest 以增加社群媒體影響力。
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious 使產品公司能夠更快地進行更深入的用戶研究該產品允許產品團隊在參與者使用目標Web/應用程式/原型時透過視訊、音訊和螢幕共享收集見解透過UserStudy 的參與者小組可以快速招募參與者，以便團隊可以專注於產生見解
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat 是專為非技術賣家和企業家打造的最簡單的關係管理應用程式。功能強大、價格實惠，3 合一應用程序，每月 9.99 美元⚡️ 內容鍵盤 + CRM + Ai 生成器
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward協助企業行銷團隊即時彌補行銷營運與成果之間的差距。我們的行銷部門統一工作流程自動化透過行銷規劃和預算模組直接連接到基於人工智慧的假設模擬器。
YouVisit
youvisit.com
使用最廣泛的虛擬體驗平台 技術和創造力在 YouVisit 匯聚。憑藉著世界上最大的虛擬體驗製作團隊之一，我們為六大洲的客戶創造了數千個世界級的互動體驗和虛擬旅遊。我們的虛擬體驗幫助組織以個人化且引人注目的方式講述他們的故事…
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds 是全球排名第一的數位廣告商基於天氣的行銷平台。輕鬆為 Google Ads、Facebook 和 Instagram、YouTube 以及程式化 RTB 廣告系列設定基於天氣的自動規則。根據任何可以想像的天氣類型觸發廣告、修改出價並更改創意。獲得更多點擊、更多轉換、減少廣告支出並提高廣告投資報酬率。免費開始：https://www.weatherads.io
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud 是最簡單的線上影片平台，用於建立、串流您自己的直播、線性和點播電視頻道並從中獲利。其技術允許用戶透過網站、行動應用程式或 OTT 平台（如 Roku 或 Apple TV）的嵌入式或第三方播放器串流頻道。 Viloud 非常適合希望以即時線性方式輕鬆串流內容的廣播公司、行銷團隊、視訊內容所有者和創作者。
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin 是一款簡單的軟體工具，可協助您輕鬆（甚至自動！）跟進客戶並透過電子郵件或簡訊發送簡單的審核請求來要求線上審核。評論 Robin 會引導您的客戶完成整個過程的每一步 - 簡化並顯著增加您收到客戶評論的機會。只需幾秒鐘，您就可以向您的客戶發送評論請求，甚至可以使用 Zapier 透過我們的整合功能自動要求評論。您的客戶將收到來自您公司的簡短電子郵件或短信，其中包含一個富有洞察力的問題：「您的體驗如何？」這將包含一個鏈接，可引導他們完成整個過程
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
對於任何公關專業人士來說，確定合適的媒體來宣傳故事都是一項重要但耗時的任務。您需要一個最新的、易於使用的智慧媒體資料庫來跟上不斷變化的媒體——ResponseSource 的媒體聯絡人資料庫正是為此而構建的。 - 存取準確的英國媒體資料- 透過記者最近的文章和推文查找記者- 透過新聞清單更新警報輕鬆管理您的清單- 向您的新聞清單發送HTML 電子郵件- 識別轉發功能機會並獲取有關新功能的警報- 基於Office 的許可- 否用戶數量限制 - 全部位於符合 GDPR 的資料庫中
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink 是世界上最聰明的 URL 縮短器。建立鏈接，根據用戶的設備、作業系統、國家/地區甚至點擊日期動態地將用戶路由到不同的目的地。