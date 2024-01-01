Perth Herald

Perth Herald

珀斯先驅報記錄了這座位於天鵝河畔的城市的所有最新消息。該線上報紙以採礦和金屬新聞為特色，反映了採礦業對珀斯和資源豐富的該州北部的巨大影響。珀斯先驅報提供澳洲新聞、國際新聞和商業。

