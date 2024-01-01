Omnie AI

Omnie AI is a multi-channel, cross-team AI assistant platform that helps businesses across various industries. Some key features and offerings include: * Connects information from websites, documents, and live systems to provide a personalized AI assistant * Allows the AI assistant to quickly retrieve information, generate content, and coach teams * Enables creating individual threads and workflows for client accounts, teams, or projects, linking documents, apps, and communication channels * Offers personalization options to set the right level of individuality and proactivity for recommendations * Allows bookmarking content, searching chat history, and sharing chats with the team * Provides industry-specific AI solutions for real estate, recruitment, e-commerce, charities, marketing, education, hospitality, finance, and healthcare The platform aims to develop AI solutions that can understand human preferences and perform tasks autonomously. The roadmap includes: * Allowing conversational information retrieval and content creation * Connecting external apps to make real-time recommendations * Enabling the AI to communicate with humans and machines, update records, and create reports with minimal supervision Omnie AI is a brand of Intreface Ltd. The website lists the company's US, UK, and Hong Kong office locations and contact information.
目錄:
Business
聊天機器人軟體

