Ocelot

Ocelot

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： ocelotbot.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Ocelot」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Ocelot is the trusted partner for AI-driven communications in higher ed. We collaborate with hundreds of public and private institutions across the U.S. to enhance student experiences by acting as the central link between campus systems and student engagement channels. Ocelot’s on-demand and multi-channel platform is purpose-built for higher ed, underpinned by an unrivaled, domain-specific knowledge base, flexible campus-wide integration, and advanced AI. We help schools unlock existing siloed data to provide more personalized and integrated student experiences that drive enrollment and boost student success.
目錄:
Productivity
聊天機器人軟體

網站： ocelotbot.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ocelot 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

您可能也會喜歡

Goodkind

Goodkind

goodkind.com

Ready Education

Ready Education

readyeducation.com

Mainstay

Mainstay

mainstay.com

Jenzabar

Jenzabar

myjenzabar.net

Minga

Minga

minga.io

Pronto

Pronto

pronto.io

Jupiter Education

Jupiter Education

jupitered.com

Flint

Flint

flintk12.com

3BL Media

3BL Media

3blmedia.com

S/P2

S/P2

sp2.org

EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services

ebsco.com

Moniker

Moniker

moniker.com

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策