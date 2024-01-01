替代項 - NuORDER
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect 是一個免費的基於網路的應用程式。它允許您從任何地方在一個簡單而安全的網站中使用和管理業務應用程式。
Convictional
convictional.com
使用 Convictional 啟動多供應商 B2C 或 B2B 市場。我們使零售商和分銷商能夠與第三方供應商進行採購、加入和集成，以進行市場和直運。
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
在幾分鐘內將您的電子商務商店轉變為市場！透過吸引 100 名賣家並賺取銷售佣金，實現 10 倍成長。完善您的產品系列並成為行業領導者。零庫存。零行銷成本。無限的上升空間。在 Shopify Shipturtle 上安裝受到全球 1000 多個市場和 D2C 品牌的信任...
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker 是一流的多供應商商務平台，無論整合類型為何，它都可以無縫連接貿易夥伴。我們的現代解決方案使零售商和品牌能夠連接、協調和發展他們的商務平台，透過利用和分析重要的第一方數據、降低庫存風險和策劃擴大的品種來控制他們的客戶體驗。透過提高客戶商務計畫的可見性，Logicbroker 可以更好地定位零售商和品牌，實現變革性成長。隨著業務需求和需求的變化，Logicbroker 能夠在 3P 和 1P 之間快速切換供應商和產品履行，並負責任地尋找新的庫存來源，以維護您的品牌完整性並滿足您的交付承諾。我們與多個垂直領域的中階市場和企業製造商及零售商合作，包括健康與保健、家居裝修、消費性...
Labra
labra.io
Labra 是世界上第一個分散式雲端商務管理平台，使 ISV 和諮詢合作夥伴能夠與雲端超大規模供應商更有效地共同銷售，並透過雲端市場產生更多收入。 Labra 平台支援採用零工程方法來列出、整合和管理您的雲端市場業務。我們的平台將所有數據引入您的 CRM，以便您的銷售團隊可以專注於發展您的業務。