Not-Bot is a complete WhatsApp Automation, Marketing, and Chatbot building platform. It is a bot that can automate almost all the things that we do on the internet, from placing an appointment to buying groceries and paying for those, all these and a lot more can be automated using NOT-BOT on WHATSAPP. Not-Bot can work as an IVR on your WhatsApp or it can act like a real human when integrated with AI. Not-Bot can be integrated with any database, any website, or any app. If something works using the internet, Not-Bot can be connected to it and merge into the process flow as if the whole system was built around the bot. Features that can be automated using Not-Bot : 1. Book an appointment 2. Track appointment 3. Payments 4. Feedback/query/complaint 5. Place orders 6. Track the status of orders 7. Cancel orders 8. Quizzes 9. Surveys 10. OTP 11. Transaction alerts 12. Reminders 13. Get/send photo portfolios, menus, etc. 14. Get/send product videos 15. Get/send customer Geo-location 16. Get/send medical reports, report cards, and other files. 17. Live chat & Support Businesses/institutes where it can be used: Everywhere Medical Institutions (Hospital, Medical camps, Pharmacy, Labs, Clinics, etc.) Educational institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities, Websites, Apps, etc.) Real estate (Selling, Renting, etc.) E-commerce Cloud kitchen Courier services Hyperlocal delivery/businesses Govt. Offices, etc. Fintech (Banks, NBFC, Micro Loan apps, etc.)
Business
聊天機器人軟體

