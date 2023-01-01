Email marketing is the use of email as an information tool or direct marketing, respecting good practices and regulations of the market, using appropriate tools for this and measuring return through reports of openings, clicks, rejections, etc.

目錄 :

網站： nitronews.com.br

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Nitronews 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。