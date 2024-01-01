NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit 由約翰·奧法雷爾 (John O'Farrell) 於 2006 年 9 月創立，其崇高目標是消除全球貧困、在中東創造持久和平以及為無聊的工作人員提供日常幽默。這是來自《紐約時報》宣稱是英國版《洋蔥報》網站的網路諷刺新聞。

