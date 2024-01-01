替代項 - Narvar
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美國金融服務、商業服務聚合商和行動支付公司，總部位於加州舊金山。該公司銷售軟體和硬體支付產品，並已擴展到小型企業服務領域。該公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 於 2009 年創立，並於 2010 年推出首個應用程式和服務。自 2015 年 11 月起，該公司在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為 SQ。
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify 的 CommerceXM 平台為購物者在購買旅程的每個階段、數位貨架上的每個階段所需的體驗提供支援。
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 開發了下一代免結帳技術，使零售商能夠在其商店中快速部署無摩擦購物。 Zippin 正在申請專利的方法使用人工智慧、機器學習和感測器融合技術來創造最佳的消費者體驗：永遠消除結帳隊伍和自助掃描儀，讓購物者快速進出所購買的商品。 Zippin 的平台透過頭頂攝影機和智慧貨架感應器進行產品和購物者跟踪，即使在擁擠的商店中也能實現最高的準確性。 Zippin 由亞馬遜和 SRI 的行業資深人士創立，在零售技術、人工智慧和電腦視覺方面擁有深厚的背景，總部位於舊金山，並得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx 是一個軟體平台，為品牌提供支援服務，讓其獨立零售商參與符合品牌要求的數位行銷，透過品牌當地零售商的可信任管道吸引合適的消費者，從而推動更好的業務成果。借助 Promoboxx，通路經理和品牌行銷人員可以輕鬆組織和參與他們的零售商網路；透過當地零售商建立、管理並選擇性地資助有機和付費數位活動；然後報告並評估業務成果和 KPI。如今，品牌提供可用資產，但缺乏對零售商如何或是否使用這些資產的見解。相較之下，Promoboxx 透過豐富的、符合品牌要求的零售商行銷活動來增加額外收入。 The North Face、New Balance 和雪佛蘭等超過 85 個領先品牌已使用 Pr...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug 是專為專業零售商、餐廳和 CPG 品牌打造的員工銷售激勵管理平台。 SparkPlug 直接與實體企業的 POS 系統集成，使實施和擴展激勵計劃的幾乎各個方面實現自動化。 SparkPlug 的激勵引擎、託管支出和貿易促銷管理工具使零售商和餐廳能夠簡化和自動化供應商為其第一線員工提供的銷售激勵措施。