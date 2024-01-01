替代項 - Modelshop
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google 雲端平台 (GCP) 由 Google 提供，是一套雲端運算服務，運行在 Google 內部用於其最終用戶產品（例如 Google 搜尋、Gmail、文件儲存和 YouTube）的相同基礎架構上。除了一套管理工具外，它還提供一系列模組化雲端服務，包括運算、資料儲存、資料分析和機器學習。註冊需要信用卡或銀行帳戶詳細資料。Google Cloud Platform 提供基礎設施即服務、平台即服務和無伺服器運算環境。 2008 年 4 月，Google 發布了 App Engine，這是一個用於在 Google 管理的資料中心中開發和託管 Web 應用程式的平台，這是該公司的第一個雲...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始創建者創立的公司。 Databricks 源自加州大學柏克萊分校的 AMPLab 項目，該專案參與了 Apache Spark 的開發，這是一個建構在 Scala 之上的開源分散式運算框架。 Databricks 開發了一個用於 Spark 的基於 Web 的平台，該平台提供自動化叢集管理和 IPython 風格的筆記本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，該公司還聯合舉辦大規模的Spark線上開放課程，並舉辦全球最大的Spark會議—Spark高峰會。
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
將您的數據帶入人工智慧時代。 透過在單一人工智慧驅動的平台上將每個資料來源和分析服務連接在一起，重塑每個人存取、管理和處理資料和見解的方式。
Scale AI
scale.com
Scale 受到世界一流公司的信賴，為自動駕駛汽車、地圖、AR/VR、機器人等人工智慧應用提供高品質的訓練資料。
Labelbox
labelbox.com
人工智慧的數據引擎。 資料管理、人工智慧輔助標籤、模型訓練和診斷以及標籤服務全部集中在一個平台上，以非常快的速度建立更好的人工智慧產品。
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
在一個位置記錄、組織、比較、註冊和共享所有 ML 模型元資料。 - 隨著建模團隊的成長而實現自動化和標準化 - 與您的團隊和整個組織就模型和結果進行協作 - 使用託管、部署在本機或私有雲。與任何 MLOps 堆疊集成
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
簡單快速的註釋工具可擴展您的機器學習專案。
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
使用最高品質的訓練資料更快地建立、微調、迭代和管理您的 AI 模型。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
SAP
sap.com
在 SAP，我們的目標是幫助世界更好地運作並改善人們的生活。我們的承諾是創新，幫助我們的客戶發揮最佳水準。 SAP 致力於協助每位客戶成為營運最佳的企業。我們設計解決方案來推動創新、促進平等並跨越國界和文化傳播機會。與我們的客戶和合作夥伴一起，我們可以改變產業、發展經濟、改善社會並保護我們的環境。
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave 是一家專業的雲端供應商，在業界最快、最靈活的基礎設施之上提供大規模 GPU。
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後，為企業打造的解決方案 透過 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 客製化功能，我們提供企業級解決方案，讓您能夠塑造 AI 的身份和訊息傳遞，以滿足您的業務需求。
Statsig
statsig.com
從簡單的 A/B 測試到進階實驗，快速成長的公司使用 Statsig 來加速其發展。
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI 和分析引擎（引擎）是一個資料科學和機器學習(ML) 平台，使每個人（甚至是新手用戶）能夠在幾分鐘或幾小時（而不是幾週或幾個月）內以經濟實惠的方式建立高效能ML 應用程式- 否需要編碼。 易於使用的連接工具鏈提供了您在單一管道中從原始資料到預測和見解所需的一切。手動和重複的機器學習任務是自動化的，引擎的智慧功能有助於端到端地指導使用者。 可以透過引擎的無程式碼圖形使用者介面 (GUI) 或透過 API 和 SDK 來開發和部署 ML 應用程式。因此，無論您是建立一個沒有專用資料科學資源的小型試點項目，還是部署大型企業機器學習系統，您都可以為現有團隊配備正確的工具...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
將您的本地分析腳本轉變為強大的數據驅動應用程式！ UbiOps 是一個易於使用的部署和服務層，適用於您的資料科學、人工智慧和機器學習程式碼。它將您的 Python 和 R 模型和腳本轉換為即時 Web 服務，讓您隨時隨地使用它們。從簡單的資料處理功能到複雜的機器學習 (ML) 和 AI 管道。借助 UbiOps，您可以輕鬆地在您自己的應用程式、網站或資料/IT 基礎設施內運行它們。無需擔心安全性、可靠性或可擴展性。 UbiOps 顯著降低了開發成本，提高了資料科學團隊的生產力並縮短了上市時間。 UbiOps 可用作軟體即服務 (SaaS) 或安裝在您自己的（雲端）環境中。您可以從我們的 ...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak 是一個完全託管、可訪問且可靠的 AI 平台，允許 AI 從業者轉換和存儲數據，構建、訓練和部署其 AI 應用程序，然後監控整個管道，所有這些都在一個平台中進行。 Qwak 的即用即付定價模式讓您可以輕鬆地大規模交付成果。
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi 生產世界上最快、最強大的數學優化求解器– Gurobi Optimizer – 40 多個不同行業的領先全球公司使用它來快速解決複雜的現實問題並做出自動化決策，以優化其效率和盈利能力。 作為數學優化軟體的市場領導者，我們的目標不僅是提供最好的求解器，而且還提供最好的支援——以便公司能夠充分利用數學優化的力量（單獨或與機器等其他人工智慧技術相結合）學習）來推動最佳的業務決策和結果。 Gurobi 成立於 2008 年，業務遍及美國、歐洲和亞洲，在全球擁有超過 2,500 家客戶，其中包括 SAP。法國航空、Uber 和國家橄欖球聯盟 (NFL)。
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry 是一個雲端原生PaaS，供機器學習團隊在自己的雲端/本地基礎設施上建置、部署和交付ML/LLM 應用程序，並透過正確的治理控制以更快、可擴展、經濟高效的方式，使他們能夠實現90比其他團隊更快實現價值 %。 TrueFoundry 抽象化所需的工程並提供 GenAI 加速器 - LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM Finetune、RAG Playground 和應用程式模板，使組織能夠加快整體 GenAI/LLMOps 框架的佈局。企業可以在其內部系統中即插即用這些加速器，也可以在我們的加速器之上進行構建，以便為 Gen...
SAS
sas.com
借助全球最值得信賴的分析合作夥伴提供的更快、更有效率的人工智慧和分析，完成更多工作。使用 SAS 產生答案的速度與世界產生資料的速度一樣快。憑藉著四十多年的分析創新，SAS 一直為世界各地的客戶提供 THE POWER TO KNOW®。
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI 是一家領先的電腦視覺平台和專業服務供應商，提供企業級、端對端 MLOps 和 DataOps 工作流程，以加速以資料為中心的 AI 的採用和開發。透過基於人工智慧的自動化的實際應用，Superb AI 幫助團隊更有效地管理整個機器學習生命週期，從資料註釋到管理、模型訓練和部署，同時確保最佳的資料準確性和一致性。 Superb AI 由三星、LG、現代、Kakao 和新日鐵等頂級 ML 從業者所使用，其使命是透過大幅減少從概念驗證到驗證所需的時間、成本和精力，實現人工智慧的民主化。生產。
Segments.ai
segments.ai
用於機器人和自動駕駛的多感測器標籤平台。 Segments.ai 是一個快速、準確的多感測器資料標註數據標註平台。您可以透過圖像、視訊和 3D 點雲（雷射雷達和 RGBD）的直覺式標籤介面來取得分割標籤、向量標籤等。 Segments.ai 是一個自助服務平台，當您需要時，我們的核心工程師團隊會提供專門支援。 * 一個終於有意義的Python SDK * 文件使設定變得輕而易舉 * 僅當您遇到困難時才提供自助服務和支持，這樣我們就不會減慢您的速度 * 使用 webhooks 自動觸發操作 * 連接您的雲端供應商（AWS、Google Cloud、Azure） * 匯出到流行的機器學習框架（P...
Datature
datature.io
Datature 簡化了人們建構深度學習能力的方式。使用我們的端到端 #nocode mlops 平台 Nexus，我們讓每個人都能創造自己的人工智慧突破。
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr 是唯一具有智慧回饋循環的訓練資料平台。我們的技術幫助人工智慧優先的組織開發電腦視覺人工智慧，以在其資料管道中實現自動化。我們的 saas 平台為 ML 科學家解決了挑戰，他們需要以安全的方式更快、更方便、迭代地存取訓練數據，以訓練他們的電腦視覺/非結構化數據 AI 模型。我們努力以「實現它」的態度提供服務。 我們的重點產業包括醫療保健、自動駕駛汽車、智慧城市、零售和製造業。
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute 正在改變媒體廣播中的行銷歸因，利用人工智慧技術為所有廣播格式的廣告提供近乎即時的績效指標，包括預定和未預定的廣告（即時閱讀、自然提及促銷）。 Veritone Attribute 利用廣播廣告的數據，並將其與廣告商的網站分析相關聯。借助 Attribute，媒體廣播公司可以展示其廣播活動的數位價值，從而提高廣告商滿意度並擴大收入。快速洞察— 近乎即時地收集和查看豐富、可靠的行銷活動資料靈活的設定— 可針對每個客戶、廣告商和行銷活動進行客製化高度視覺化— 儀表板提供簡單、可共享的歸因資料視覺化了解更多信息，請訪問 https://www.veritone。c...