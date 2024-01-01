Mediktor
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： mediktor.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Mediktor」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Mediktor was founded in Spain in 2011 by Oscar García-Esquirol, an intensive care provider, and Cristian Pascual, an industrial engineer. It is the most advanced clinically validated AI-based medical assistant for triage and pre-diagnosis that guides patients to the right level of care at the right time – improving access while enabling more efficient care navigation. Powered by a sophisticated AI engine that enables users to converse naturally in several languages, Mediktor’s white-labeled SaaS is omnichannel and can be easily embedded into any interface (web, mobile, desktop). Mediktor’s customers include health plans, hospital and health systems, telehealth, and pharmaceutical companies.
網站： mediktor.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Mediktor 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Empirical Health
empirical.health
Push Health
pushhealth.com
Doctor On Demand
doctorondemand.com
Cedars-Sinai
cedars-sinai.org
Tint
tint.ai
Craniometrix
craniometrix.com
Facet
facet.thirtymadison.com
Antidote Health
antidotehealth.com
Sleepstation
sleepstation.org.uk
Roundtrip
roundtriphealth.com
Scorpion
scorpion.co
Zocdoc
zocdoc.com