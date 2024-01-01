替代項 - LEDGERS
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer是一家美國金融服務公司，提供線上匯款、數位支付服務並為客戶提供營運資金。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美國金融服務和軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於美國加州舊金山。該公司主要為電子商務網站和行動應用程式提供支付處理軟體和應用程式介面（API）。
Skrill
skrill.com
進行快速、安全的付款和國際匯款。從投注和交易到購物和遊戲，Skrill 讓您的資金管理變得簡單。
Razorpay
razorpay.com
印度線上支付網關，擁有一流的 API、整合程式、強大的安全性和強大的儀表板
Neteller
neteller.com
註冊免費的 NETELLER 帳戶，以更快、更安全的方式在線上匯款和收款。立即探索我們屢獲殊榮的電子錢包。
GoCardless
gocardless.com
您可以在 GoCardless 儀表板中管理客戶、制定計劃並進行直接扣款付款。
Mollie
mollie.com
使用 Mollie Payments 開始發展您的業務： ✓ 15 分鐘內接受付款 ✓ 誠實的定價 ✓ 所有領先的付款方式。立即付款 »
Xendit
xendit.co
輕鬆接受和發送付款。 Xendit 是印尼、菲律賓和東南亞領先的支付網關。透過一次集成，您的企業即可在印尼和菲律賓接受付款。信用卡及金融卡、電子錢包、銀行轉帳等。
WePay
wepay.com
WePay 是一家總部位於美國的線上支付服務供應商，透過其 API 向眾籌網站、市場和小型企業軟體公司等平台企業提供整合且可自訂的支付解決方案。它為合作夥伴提供詐欺和風險保護。
PaySimple
paysimple.com
登入您的 PaySimple 帳戶。沒有帳戶？註冊即可開始在線上接受付款、自動計費和開立發票，並建立安全的客戶資料庫。
Poynt
poynt.com
GoDaddy 的 Poynt：您的一體化全商務支付解決方案。 Poynt 是一個互聯商務平台，包括硬體、軟體和應用程序，為商家提供實現業務轉型的技術。
Cashfree
cashfree.com
數位印度的支付。為成長型企業收款和付款的最快、最簡單的方式
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com 協助您的企業向更多客戶提供更多付款方式和貨幣。一流的信用卡和替代支付網關。
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla 是一家僅在美國提供線上支付系統和行動支付網路的電子商務公司。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是電子商務、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的線上支付解決方案，專門為線上業務提供全球支付處理和支付網關解決方案。
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge 是一組收款工具，可直接在您的企業已使用的系統內運作。
Monnify
monnify.com
Monnify 是一種支付網關，可供企業定期或一次性接受客戶付款。 Monnify 為企業提供了一種更簡單、更快、更便宜的方式，透過其網路和行動應用程式使用方便的支付方式在尼日利亞獲得最高的成功率。透過輕鬆整合我們的網路 SDK，您可以在網路平台上透過銀行卡和帳戶轉帳向客戶收取付款。 Monnify 的行動 SDK 可讓您在應用程式內接收客戶的卡片和帳戶轉帳付款。我們記錄齊全的 API 為您提供建立自訂專案和產品所需的一切。使用 Monnify，您的客戶可以使用 USSD、網路銀行或其行動銀行應用程式啟動簡單的銀行間轉賬，在您的網站或應用程式上向您付款。 Monnify 讓您透過金融卡在線上接...
Trustly Personal
trustly.com
無憂銀行付款。更簡單、更安全的付款方式。 直接從您的銀行帳戶進行或接收線上付款。只需從商家的網站/應用程式快速登入您的銀行即可。無需下載應用程序，無需手動輸入，無需建立帳戶。
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd 是一家全球金融科技組織，創建了世界領先的全球支付網絡，讓企業可以透過單一 API 整合本地支付方式。
Adyen
adyen.com
單一解決方案中的端到端支付、資料和財務管理。了解金融科技平台，幫助您更快實現您的抱負。
Truevo
truevo.com
Truevo is a licensed acquirer and fintech company serving businesses across Europe. We focus on providing end-to-end payment solutions that deliver higher acceptance rates, faster transaction speeds and optimal security. We understand that each business is unique, and our diverse range of products, ...
Tranzzo
tranzzo.com
We went above and beyond to ensure reliable online payments so that businesses can focus on more important things. We develop solutions and technologies to let users pay online wherever they want.
Teya
teya.com
We build tools to unlock hassle-free payments, better business management, new and returning customers, all on fair terms. Our all-in-one offering is designed to simplify the everyday and unlock growth potential, to free them from the stuff that takes the joy out of doing business. We're building a ...
Finix
finix.com
根據您的業務規模而建構的付款方式。 使用我們的端到端解決方案打造無縫支付體驗，推動客戶參與。與可靠、直覺的 API 和方便的開箱即用功能整合。使用提高生產力的工具管理支付操作，包括費用、合規性等。
Tegro
tegro.money
Online payments for business Accepting payments from abroad in any currency Fast connection and high payments' conversion Free alternative to commom online cashboxes More than 40 ready-made modules for CMS and CRM Withdrawal of funds to the current account the next day Mass payouts PCI DSS payment s...
PayNearMe
home.paynearme.com
PayNearMe is the modern and reliable payments platform that lets your customers pay how, when and where they want. Accept cash, debit, credit, ACH and mobile-first payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay — all with a single platform. PayNearMe builds innovative technology with an emphasis...
PayAdmit
payadmit.com
Payadmit is your one stop shop for all things online payments. It handles different payment options, provides an immediate connection and has robust smart features to enable smooth transactions. You'll find it easy and intuitive no matter what kind of device you're using - not just desktop but table...
Maxpay
maxpay.com
Maxpay is an international payment platform which helps monetize your marketplace, online storefront and subscription service in a few clicks
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an innovative provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management systems designed to streamline the administrative tasks for programs ranging from after-school activities to sports camps and beyond. Established to simplify and enhance the operational efficiency of educati...
PayDo
paydo.com
PayDo 是一家受英國 EMI 監管和加拿大許可的 MSB。我們透過一個企業帳戶、一個儀表板、一份協議和一個 API 提供多幣種 IBAN、全球處理、商家解決方案、批量支付和公司卡發行。使用 PayDo 企業帳戶存取全球支付功能。使用 SEPA、SEPA Instant、SWIFT 以及英國、丹麥和德國的本地支付方案在全球範圍內發送和接收付款。從 150 多個國家/地區和 35 種貨幣中進行選擇，管理國際支付、簡化薪資並優化您的全球現金流 — 所有這些都透過一個平台實現。由於能夠在一個帳戶中持有多個 IBAN，您將能夠立即進入國外和國內市場、加快付款速度並最大限度地降低費用。此外，您還可以像...