替代項 - LeadMine

Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
適合企業的完整行銷自動化和 CRM 軟體。在一個平台上組織您的潛在客戶捕獲、潛在客戶管理、銷售管理和分析。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一個以資料優先的參與平台，它將智慧嵌入您的工作流程中，幫助您執行、分析和改進您的成長策略。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話和網路表單的追蹤和分析。優化您的行銷並提高 PPC、SEO 和線下廣告活動的投資報酬率。
Keap
keap.com
Keap 協助您發展業務、改善客戶服務並增加銷售額。選擇 Keap Grow、Keap Pro 或 Infusionsoft by Keap 來滿足您的業務需求。開始免費試用。
Typeform
typeform.com
建立美觀的互動式表單 - 獲得更多回應。無需編碼。用於測驗、研究、回饋、潛在客戶開發等的範本。免費註冊。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美國訂閱式軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於華盛頓州溫哥華，向銷售、行銷和招募專業人士出售其商務人士和公司資訊資料庫的存取權限。該公司最初於 2000 年由創辦人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 創立，名為 Eliyon Technologies。被DiscoverOrg 收購後，現任首席執行官為Henry Schuck。2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相關實體 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和Zoomprivacy.com 進行了網絡釣魚嘗試，從公共互聯網來源竊取個人信息，並以身份竊盜來威脅消費者除非消費者點擊...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是企業和中小型企業 (SMB) 客戶的數位情報提供者。該平台提供網路分析服務，並向用戶提供有關其客戶和競爭對手網路流量的資訊。
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato 正在以簡單的方式發送商務簡訊。我們市場領先的商務簡訊服務將比以往更快、更有效地將您與客戶聯繫起來。
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
獨特的 CRM 軟體可協助小型企業專注並增加銷售額。基於 GTD 和銷售額 原則上，我們的銷售工具包括聯絡人和通路管理。
involve.me
involve.me
提高客戶參與度。透過互動漏斗。 用於測驗、調查、計算器、表格和付款頁面的無代碼內容產生器。在客戶旅程的每一步創建個人化互動。
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免費試用 AWeber，獲取所有解決方案來擴大您的電子郵件清單、與您的受眾互動並增加銷售額。無需信用卡。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
將簡單的 PDF 轉換為具有專業外觀的互動式且引人入勝的文件、管理行銷工具、分析文件等。
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt 為銷售、行銷和客戶服務團隊提供 CRM 軟體以及優秀的客戶支援和知識庫。加入我們！
Signals
getsignals.ai
將綜合瀏覽量轉化為客戶。 識別目前正在瀏覽您網站的公司並將其轉化為客戶！
Landbot
landbot.io
最強大的無程式碼聊天機器人建構器 增加您的收入、降低營運成本並取悅您的客戶。
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
您與任何專業人士的一級聯繫。 使用世界上最大、最準確的電子郵件和直撥資料庫直接與正確的決策者聯繫。
about.me
about.me
只需幾分鐘即可建立免費的單頁網站。
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
CoPilot AI 的先進工具組使銷售人員能夠瞄準最適合的潛在客戶、培養優質潛在客戶並在 LinkedIn Sales Navigator 上預訂更多會議。
WotNot
wotnot.io
立即自動與您目前和未來的客戶互動！建造機器人很容易，但獲得期望的結果卻很難。這就是 WotNot 介入的地方，為您提供客製化服務。我們透過我們的無程式碼聊天機器人平台建立了合格潛在客戶的管道，自動化您的支持，而無需增加人員數量。
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn 電子郵件查找器 尋找潛在客戶最快的方式。 適用於多任務 B2B 銷售、招募和行銷經理的潛在客戶查找工具。
FormAssembly
formassembly.com
FormAssembly 為企業提供了一個易於使用的線上表單產生器。透過我們的無縫網路解決方案與 Salesforce 整合。從今天開始。
Kaspr
kaspr.io
花更少的時間尋找客戶並完成您的配額。 Kaspr 是一款 LinkedIn Chrome 擴充功能和儀表板，可讓您在幾秒鐘內存取 B2B 聯絡人資料。
Purple
purple.com
Purple 是 80 年來最好的床墊技術進步。我們的床墊和枕頭提供免費送貨、免費退貨和 100 晚試用。
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
尋找、接觸並贏得您的理想客戶。 取得準確的 B2B 公司和聯絡人數據，以更快增加收入。
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ 是一個 B2B 銷售探勘工具平台。尋找潛在客戶數據，追蹤購買訊號，並為出站勘探提供個人化的冷外展服務。
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
完整的 B2B 入站和出站行銷軟體。確保您的行銷和銷售團隊從網站流量中獲得更多線索，將更多訪客轉化為 MQL，並進行完整的行銷活動。
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch 是為部落客、個人創業家、新創公司和企業提供完整的潛在客戶成長和電子郵件行銷服務。從 B2B 到 B2C，超過 50 萬家企業依靠 Mailmunch 每天產生數千個潛在客戶，並透過電子郵件行銷增加收入。以下是您可以使用Mailmunch 執行的所有操作： - 為每個行業和用例構建具有各種選擇加入形式的電子郵件列表- 通過潛在客戶培育序列來培育這些潛在客戶- 通過易於構建的方式降低購物車放棄率並產生重複銷售自動回复 - 通過高送達率廣播推廣新活動或宣布產品更新 - 通過我們專為高吸引力而設計的引人注目的登陸頁面來提高轉換率 Mailmunch 的設置也非常容易。我們直覺的拖放...
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
隆重介紹 La Growth Machine，這是第一個多通路勘探平台，可讓您透過 LinkedIn、電子郵件和 Twitter 與潛在客戶進行對話。透過 La Growth Machine，您可以： - 從 LinkedIn 或 CSV 檔案匯入潛在客戶，以輕鬆管理您的勘探工作。 - 透過詳細資訊豐富您的聯絡人的個人資料，包括專業和個人電子郵件地址、電話號碼、LinkedIn 和 Twitter 個人資料，以獲得有關您的潛在客戶的寶貴見解。 - 建立多通路探勘序列，以跨多個接觸點有效地與您的潛在客戶互動。 - 自動同步 CRM 中的互動（包括與 HubSpot 和 Pipedrive 或 Z...
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz 是一個線上平台，旨在幫助各種規模的企業創建引人入勝的行銷測驗和調查、收集回饋並推動銷售。 Marquiz 提供使用者友善的拖放式測驗建構器、各種獨特的測驗範本以及每個測驗的免費統計資料。這些功能可讓您輕鬆建立、編輯和分析您的自訂測驗。 Marquiz 的定價方案是基於每月產生的銷售線索數量，這意味著它們是為滿足您獨特的業務需求而量身定制的，無論您經營的是小型團隊還是大型組織。註冊 www.marquiz.io，了解 Marquiz 如何幫助您的企業擴展其行銷策略。
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder 是一個創新的 B2B 潛在客戶開發和數據豐富平台，徹底改變了銷售和行銷。在先進演算法和人工智慧的支援下，它使企業能夠發現高品質的潛在客戶、豐富客戶資料並簡化流程。透過與現有系統無縫集成，CUFinder 使公司能夠實現個人化通訊、節省時間並在當今動態的商業環境中獲得競爭優勢。體驗 CUFinder 的改變力量，為您的銷售和行銷成功開啟新的可能性。
Interact
tryinteract.com
建立互動測驗以產生潛在客戶並銷售產品。 利用測驗的力量來擴大您的電子郵件清單、細分您的潛在客戶並推薦產品以增加銷售量。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
加入數以千計的財富 500 強品牌、廣告公司和小型企業的行列，使用 ShortStack 打造客製化的互動行銷活動。 創建可自訂的競賽、抽獎、測驗、主題標籤贈品、評論參加競賽、登陸頁面、彈出視窗等。
Clearout
clearout.io
大量電子郵件驗證 - 準確率超過 98%，符合 GDPR 標準，刪除垃圾郵件陷阱，濫用電子郵件驗證器，電子郵件查找器，即時 API 99.9% 正常運行時間 - 100 個積分免費試用！
EmailMeForm
emailmeform.com
透過我們安全的線上表格和調查收集付款、客戶資料、註冊、活動回覆和潛在客戶 - 使用強大的模板或 DIY。免費註冊。
Jebbit
jebbit.com
利用可轉換的行動體驗，將行動流量轉換為可操作的數據。
LinkedFusion
linkedfusion.io
LinekdFusion is a cloud-based LinkedIn outreach platform that helps organizations, agencies, and sales teams convert users on LinkedIn. Start building new sales pipelines from LinkedIn and sync them directly with your favorite CRM tool by integrating LinkedIn with your HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, or S...
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase con...
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact inform...
LeadsBridge
leadsbridge.com
LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook...
Leadfox
leadfox.co
Leadfox: The control center of your online marketing strategies. [http://bit.ly/2mj2mMJ] With Leadfox, our marketing automation software, you can deploy and maximize ALL your marketing tactics including emails, advertising, landing pages, pop-ups, banners, A/B tests. Used by thousands of users in mo...
Beacon
beacon.by
Beacon helps to create a unique, professional design for the lead magnets in minutes.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated seq...
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
ServiceBell
servicebell.com
ServiceBell is the premier pipeline conversion solution for revenue teams that use Hubspot. ServiceBell enables companies to turn their best brand asset - their website - into their #1 pipeline generator by driving face-to-face conversations with prospects as they browse in real time. ServiceBell co...
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Texting has opened up new possibilities for how sales and marketing teams can build meaningful relationships with prospects and customers. Qualifying leads, converting prospects, and engaging with customers can be challenging. Introducing, Marchex Sonar, the intelligent text messaging platform built...
Kloser
kloser.com
Kloser helps sales professionals and recruiters directly connect with their leads, contacts, and candidates. Our human verified and AI-enhanced B2B Email lists are the perfect solution for building demand generation campaigns. Kloser lists allow you to tap into millions of verified profiles across i...
Thrive Themes
thrivethemes.com
Blazingly fast WordPress templates and plugins, built to get more traffic, more subscribers, more clients and more customers for you.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio enables large brands and media to engage audiences across digital channels via 50+ templated interactive formats (quizzes, contests, surveys, tests, animated games, etc.). With stringent adherence to the GDPR, the platform allows the collection of rich first-party data that can be pushed to...
Poltio
poltio.com
Poltio’s no-code embeddable solutions that are responsive and white-label, enables brands/agencies to humanize product discovery and capture real time zero party data / get unbiased insights / boost ... Show More OI while creating segments and personas. Just Select the right solution such as smart s...
Insites
insites.com
Insites is the SEO audit tool designed specifically for digital marketing agencies that want to get more leads, win more business and deliver on their promises. Insites is the only SEO platform that... Show More gives you a complete picture on your client's performance in under 60 seconds. It covers...
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-pa... Show More ty data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more ...
Surfe
surfe.com
Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enr...
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterp...
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow 是一款一體式電子商務通路建構器。建立、測試和個人化彈出視窗、表單、測驗、產品推薦、登陸頁面等 - 無需編碼或開發人員。在轉換之前：您的轉換管道是一堆混亂的應用程式、插件、腳本和 zap。這不是個性化的。報告令人困惑。開發人員需要等待數週時間才能進行更改。收入成長意味著為更多流量付費。轉換之後：商店的所有轉換活動都組織在一個儀表板中。報告內容清晰。運行漏斗實驗很容易。使用漏斗建構器進行更改只需幾分鐘。您可以提高 ROAS 並最大限度地提高每個網站訪客的收入。啟動清單成長管道： • 透過向新購物者和回頭客提供個人化優惠，更快地增加您的電子郵件和簡訊清單• 從100 多個清單...
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk 是專為忙碌的行銷人員創建的轉換優化工具集。它提供快速、易於使用的解決方案，可以透過三種方式幫助您提高銷售額： 1. 智慧電子商務彈出視窗可幫助您更快地建立清單、減少購物車放棄並以前所未有的方式提高電子商務銷售額。 2. 網站個人化功能可讓您輕鬆根據購物者細分客製化網站和行銷活動登陸頁面訊息，以獲得更相關、更有意義的體驗。 3. 易於使用的 A/B 測試可讓您快速設定、測試和比較彈出和個人化登陸頁面的效能。此外，您可以比較完整的購物者旅程來衡量對底線的影響。
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata 是全球首個即用即付B2B 勘探平台，擁有超過1 億直接B2B 聯絡人，準確率保證為95%，自2015 年以來已為超過20,000 家客戶提供服務。我們創新且強大的平台為業務聯絡提供服務向來自200 多個國家/地區的客戶列出了50 多個搜尋條件、網路技術、ABM，以及除業務聯繫之外按專業和房地產經紀人劃分的兩個針對醫療保健專業人員的特殊類別。
NetLine
netline.com
成功的 B2B 行銷人員從這裡開始。 NetLine 使 B2B 行銷人員能夠透過一體化買家參與平台擴大收入，該平台提供無與倫比的買家級意向數據和潛在客戶生成功能。營運唯一的買家級意向平台 INTENTIVE，提供即時洞察
ContactOut
contactout.com
您是否厭倦了為準確的 B2B 聯繫數據支付過高的費用，並希望有一個更具成本效益的解決方案？隆重介紹 ContactOut – 世界上最準確的聯絡人資料庫。尋找 3 億專業人士的電子郵件和電話號碼，包括 3000 萬家公司的 B2B 資料。我們的平台受到超過 76% 的財富 500 強公司（例如 Google、微軟和 Netflix）的 140 萬銷售、行銷和招聘專業人士的信賴。我們的主要功能在設計時充分考慮了用戶的需求，因此您可以輕鬆地：1) 使用我們的搜尋入口網站在一個地方快速找到優質潛在客戶2) 使用我們的Chrome 擴充功能增強您的LinkedIn 潛在客戶3 ) 使用我們的電子郵件個...