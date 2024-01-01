Lakera

Lakera

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： lakera.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Lakera」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our dedicated ML research.
目錄:
Business
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

網站： lakera.ai

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Lakera 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Together AI

Together AI

together.ai

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Chooch

Chooch

chooch.ai

Katonic.ai

Katonic.ai

katonic.ai

BentoCloud

BentoCloud

bentoml.com

Vocode

Vocode

vocode.dev

Vext

Vext

vextapp.com

PromptPrivacy

PromptPrivacy

promptprivacy.com

Promptly

Promptly

trypromptly.com

您可能也會喜歡

APILayer

APILayer

apilayer.com

TrueFoundry

TrueFoundry

truefoundry.com

DoubleCloud

DoubleCloud

double.cloud

Artie

Artie

artie.so

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Snowplow

Snowplow

snowplow.io

Internal

Internal

internal.io

Query Vary

Query Vary

queryvary.com

PI.EXCHANGE

PI.EXCHANGE

pi.exchange

Composable Prompts

Composable Prompts

composableprompts.com

Savant Labs

Savant Labs

savantlabs.io

BlogHunch

BlogHunch

bloghunch.com

探索

Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.