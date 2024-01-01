替代項 - Labelbox
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
Modal
modal.com
Modal 為資料工程師和資料科學家建立更好的基礎架構。
Lightly AI
lightly.ai
Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance yo...
Cleanlab
cleanlab.ai
Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanl...
Galileo AI
usegalileo.ai
Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後，為企業打造的解決方案 透過 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 客製化功能，我們提供企業級解決方案，讓您能夠塑造 AI 的身份和訊息傳遞，以滿足您的業務需求。