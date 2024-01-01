Jumpshare is an all-in-one visual communication platform that helps you get your message across using instantly shareable screen recordings, screenshots, and GIF captures. Packed with powerful sharing features and a robust processing engine that can preview over 200 file formats online, Jumpshare is the fastest and easiest way to share your work and ideas.

網站： jumpshare.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Jumpshare 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。