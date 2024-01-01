Jetlink

Communication between people and businesses is changing forever, and messaging will play a central role today and for years to come. Convergence of social and mobile is shaping customer behavior and expectations. They ask things right now, right here. Jetlink brings the "Power of Now"​ with omnichannel messaging and sophisticated enterprise chatbots to your enterprise. We believe this is the revolution in commerce and customer support. Jetlink allows you to deliver delightful conversational sales & support experiences where your customers already are. Jetink is positioned as the A.I. powered central communication platform for the customer touch points such as Web chat, IVR, social messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Skype, Slack, Teams and, in-app messaging.
