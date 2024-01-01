替代項 - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter 是一款智慧筆記應用程序，可協助您記住、搜尋和分享您的語音對話。 Otter 創建的智慧語音筆記結合了音訊、轉錄、說話者識別、內聯照片和關鍵字詞。它可以幫助商務人士、記者和學生在會議、採訪、講座以及任何重要對話中更加專注、協作和高效。
Krisp
krisp.ai
在遠端會議、播客和錄音期間享受沒有背景噪音和迴聲的高清語音。 Krisp 可防止噪音幹擾，提高生產力和專業水平。
Notta
notta.ai
錄製並轉換您最喜愛的播客、新聞和談話廣播、Discord 聊天、Zoom Classes 音訊到文字。您可以播放錄音並編輯文字記錄、添加註釋、標籤、插入圖像以捕獲每次對話中的有價值資訊。
Hour One
hourone.ai
在 15 分鐘內創建 AI 影片內容。 在幾分鐘內將任何文字、幻燈片或提示轉變為專業簡報者主導的影片。任何語言
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
存取強大的 AI 模型來轉錄和理解語音 我們簡單的 API 公開了用於語音辨識、說話者偵測、語音摘要等的 AI 模型。我們以最新、最先進的人工智慧研究為基礎，透過簡單的 API 提供可投入生產、可擴展且安全的人工智慧模型。被數千家突破性新創公司和數十家全球企業用於任務關鍵型工作負載。
Deepgram
deepgram.com
將語音 AI 建置到您的應用程式中。 從新創公司到 NASA，Deepgram API 每天都用於轉錄和理解數百萬分鐘的音訊。快速、準確、可擴展且經濟高效。開發人員充滿信心地建立並更快交付所需的一切。
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...