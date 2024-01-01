Interactly.video
網站： interactly.video
Interactly.video is the first of its kind no coding interactive and personalized video creating platform, to deliver immense value to businesses by making use of interactive videos in all possible forms be it could be on website, emails, support and onboarding etc. Marketers can use it to engage and qualify leads on website, emails, social media. Pre-sales team at SaaS companies can use it for pre-qualification of leads, standardize the demos, and close deals faster than before.
