Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.

目錄 :

網站： inforiver.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Inforiver 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。